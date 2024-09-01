Historic First International Flight To Depart From Veer Savarkar International Airport On November 16

The first international flight from Port Blair’s Veer Savarkar International Airport to Kuala Lumpur has been officially scheduled for November 16. Andaman Association of Tour Operators President Mohan Vinod announced the long-awaited development on Saturday. “After a long wait, we are excited to start international flights from Port Blair airport. The inaugural flight, operated by Air Asia, is set for November 16. We thank the government and Air Asia for their support,” Vinod said.

Impact on Tourism and Expectations

Vinod also highlighted the impact of the lack of international flights on tourism in Port Blair. He expressed hope that the introduction of international flights will boost tourist arrivals and revive the local tourism sector. “The airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on June 21, 2023. Since then, we have been eagerly awaiting this moment. The absence of international flights has affected tourism. We are optimistic that the new flights will attract more tourists and enhance tourism in Port Blair,” he added.

Recent Developments at Veer Savarkar International Airport

The Veer Savarkar International Airport had previously expanded its operations with the introduction of night flights on April 30, following significant upgrades. On April 18, a private airline made history by being the first to land using the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at VSI Airport. These upgrades are part of the modernisation efforts under Project MAFI (Modernisation of Airfield Infrastructure), which aimed to enhance the airport’s capabilities for both day and night operations.

Modernisation and Infrastructure Upgrades

The modernisation of the aviation infrastructure at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair has significantly improved the airport’s operations. This effort, conceived at the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi and executed under the supervision of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), has enabled the airport to support a broader range of flight operations and improve overall functionality.

With these advancements, Port Blair’s Veer Savarkar International Airport is now poised to offer enhanced connectivity and support the growth of international tourism in the region.

