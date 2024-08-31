Uttarakhand CM Participates In Restoration Ceremony For Sri Kanguda Nagraj Temple

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Kanguda Nagraj temple complex in Tehri district on Friday and participated in the Sri Kanguda Nagraj Temple Restoration Jagran ceremony. During his visit, the Chief Minister circumambulated the temple and prayed at the Lord Kanguda Nagraj temple. He took blessings and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

Environmental Initiatives

As part of his visit, Dhami planted a sapling in the temple premises under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. This initiative aims to promote environmental conservation alongside religious activities.

Development Plans for Kanguda

Dhami congratulated the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Kanguda Nagraj in the newly constructed temple and expressed his hopes for the fulfillment of the wishes of the state’s residents. He mentioned, “I have had the good fortune of coming to this revered land for the second time. The announcement made to develop Kanguda as a tourism and religious destination will be fulfilled soon. For this, the DPR of approximately 2 crores provided by the district administration will be approved soon.”

Master Plan for Area Development

The Chief Minister outlined plans for further development of the area, including the creation of a master plan. Proposed improvements include:

Construction of a modern guest house on the temple premises

Installation of a 30,000-litre capacity drinking water storage tank

Construction of a tin shed on the access road to the temple premises

Installation of a high mast light

Commitment to Religious and Cultural Development

The state government is committed to elevating the religious and cultural development of Devbhoomi. Several schemes run by the central and state governments, such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Lakhpati Didi, are reaching the last person. Over one lakh women have been made Lakhpati Didi in the state, with a target of making one and a half lakh sisters ‘Lakhpati’ by 2025.

Development of Dhanolti Area

The double-engine government has provided financial approval for various schemes aimed at the development of the Dhanolti area. On this occasion, the local residents submitted a demand letter related to the area’s development to the Chief Minister. Dhami assured that positive action would be taken after examining the proposals.

Future Proposals

The Chief Minister also addressed several proposals, including the demand for the Chham-Baldogi suspension bridge. A report has been requested to be prepared for the Chham-Baldogi suspension bridge project.

