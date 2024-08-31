Flood Rescue Update: Jamnagar Collector Bhavin Pandya Announces 1,500-2,000 Rescued

Amid the flood-like situation in Gujarat, Jamnagar Collector Bhavin Pandya emphasized that the district administration’s primary focus remains on providing immediate relief and ensuring the safety of the people. He reported that there has been very heavy rain in Jamnagar for the last 3-4 days. The overflow of various dams has led to flooding in different parts of the cities and villages, resulting in significant waterlogging in several areas.

Rescue Operations and Relief Camps

Collector Pandya stated that the district administration has successfully rescued between 15,000 to 20,000 trapped individuals and relocated them to relief camps. “The district administration, with the assistance of the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, has managed to evacuate people trapped in the floods. All have been taken to relief camps where food arrangements have been made. We have shifted 1,500 to 2,000 people,” he said.

Food and Medical Arrangements

The Collector confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. The administration has distributed more than 30,000 food packets over the past two days, with additional food grains being provided by NGOs. Furthermore, the district administration has made comprehensive arrangements for medical emergencies, including ambulances and medicines.

MUST READ: NIT Trichy Outraged: Student Alleges Sexual Harassment, Warden’s Insensitive Remarks Fuel Protests

Damage Assessment and Ongoing Efforts

Pandya mentioned that rain has reduced over the past two days, allowing for damage assessment to begin. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation the previous day and remains in constant touch with the district administration.

Weather Update and Regional Impact

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Ramashray Yadav, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are expected to experience light to moderate rains today. The Kachchh region has received substantial rainfall in the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of 882 mm of rainfall in Gujarat since June 1, which is 50% above normal. Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded higher-than-normal rainfall. A heavy rainfall warning was issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka, and Kutch districts on Thursday.

Infrastructure Damage and Rescue Support

Due to the floods, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed to traffic. Additionally, a portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has been washed away, disrupting commuter movement. Six columns of the Indian Army are actively involved in rescue operations in the worst-affected areas. Moreover, a team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat has arrived in Vadodara to assist with cleaning the affected areas. Surat Municipal Corporation’s Executive Engineer, Mahesh Rathod, reported that the team has been working for the past two days to clean up the impacted regions.

Government and High-Level Communication

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with him on Thursday morning to inquire about the flood situation and the ongoing relief measures for the affected individuals.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Highlights India’s Double Conundrum With China: Major Power And Neighbor Challenges