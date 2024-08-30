Friday, August 30, 2024

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Double Conundrum With China: Major Power And Neighbor Challenges

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar declared that the period of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan has concluded, emphasizing that no nation is exempt from challenges with its neighbors due to the inherent opportunities and complexities of proximity.

Speaking at the launch of Ambassador Rajiv Sikri’s book Strategic Conundrums Reshaping India’s Foreign Policy, Jaishankar underscored that the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 is a definitive action. He stated, “Actions have consequences, and regarding Jammu and Kashmir, I believe Article 370 is resolved. The current issue is what type of relationship we might envision with Pakistan.”

Jaishankar affirmed India’s proactive stance, noting that the country will respond actively to both positive and negative developments. He remarked, “What I want to emphasize is that we are not passive. Regardless of whether events take a positive or negative turn, we will respond accordingly.”

Strategic Significance of Neighboring Nations

In discussing India’s relations with Bangladesh, particularly following recent political upheavals, Jaishankar recognized the strategic importance of the country. He described Bangladesh as “India locked” and highlighted the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Jaishankar also addressed the complexities of dealing with major global powers, describing them as conundrums due to their significant and often divergent interests. He noted, “Major powers pose a conundrum because of their extensive interests, which may align with ours to varying degrees but also diverge.”

Challenges with China and Regional Neighbors

Regarding China, Jaishankar identified a “double conundrum,” noting that it is both a neighboring country and a major global power, thus presenting unique challenges.

He also covered the intricacies of India’s relations with Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Jaishankar pointed out that, despite fluctuations in these relationships, they remain crucial for regional stability and cooperation.

Jaishankar’s insights reflect the dynamic and multifaceted nature of India’s foreign policy as it navigates complex regional and global challenges.

