Amit Shah: National Cooperative Organic Limited And Amul To Ensure Reliable Organic Food Via Bharat And Amul Brands

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday emphasised that the National Cooperative Organic Limited (NOCL) and Organic Products Council, Uttarakhand, will provide reliable organic food to consumers across the country through Bharat Brand and Amul Brand.

Amit Shah attended the MoU signing ceremony between National Cooperative Organic Limited and Organic Products Council, Uttarakhand, in the national capital.

“Organic farming did not get promoted due to two reasons: firstly, the farmer did not get a high price for it, and the reason for not getting the price was that there was no guarantee whether the product was organic or not. Secondly, people were hesitant to eat it because they were not sure whether the rice, wheat, and pulses that they were bringing in the name of organic were organic or not. That is why we established National Cooperative Organic Limited,” Shah said while addressing the event.

“National Cooperative Organic Limited and Amul are going to create a network of laboratories of international standards across the country which will test the organic land and also test the product to see if it is organic or not. Both these recognized organizations will provide reliable organic food to consumers across the country through Bharat Brand and Amul Brand,” he added.

The Home Minister also urged the farmers of Uttarakhand to move towards natural farming.

“I urge the farmers of Uttarakhand to keep their fields pure, make them completely organic, move towards natural farming, and explain its benefits to neighbouring farmers as well and guide them towards natural methods. I wish that fertilisers would be completely banned in Uttarakhand,” Shah said.

amit shah Amul bharat organic food relaible organic food
