Delhi Environment Minister Urges Centre To Discuss Cloud Seeding For Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday requested the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to convene an urgent meeting with stakeholders to evaluate cloud seeding (artificial rain) for combating Delhi's winter air pollution and secure necessary permissions.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday requested the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to convene an urgent meeting with stakeholders to evaluate cloud seeding (artificial rain) for combating Delhi’s winter air pollution and secure necessary permissions.

In a written communication, the Delhi Environment Minister mentioned that given Delhi’s critical situation each November, he believed it’s imperative to assess the feasibility of this method. He stated that it should be noted that prior clearances from various agencies of GoI are required to implement cloud seeding at any particular spot.

Minister Gopal Rai has sought an urgent meeting with all stakeholders, including representatives from MoEFCC, Delhi Govt, CPCB, IMD, and other agencies, to evaluate cloud seeding as an emergency measure and secure necessary permissions.

READ MORE: 350 Sanitation Workers Arrive In Vadodara To Clean Flood-Damaged Areas

In 2023, the Delhi Govt considered cloud seeding as an emergency measure during hazardous air quality days and asked IIT Kanpur to come up with a comprehensive presentation.

Earlier in the month, Rai held a high-level meeting with the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials to prepare a winter action plan against air pollution in Delhi.

The Environment Minister said that the Delhi government has started preparing a winter action plan for the coming days against pollution.

Along with this, a joint action plan will be prepared on the focus points by meeting with all 33 departments concerned on September 5.

Giving information about some of the major decisions taken to prepare the winter action plan, Gopal Rai said that the Kejriwal government has started the process of preparing a winter action plan for Delhiites against the problem of pollution in winter.

He said that a review meeting was held with senior officials of the Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in this regard.

During the meeting, many important suggestions came, in which mainly 14 focus points have been identified on which the government will work in the coming days. Based on that, the winter action plan will be prepared.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: ₹834.03 Crore Land Seizure: ED Targets EMAAR India Ltd And MGF Developments Ltd