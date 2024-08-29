Gujarat Floods: Indian Army Deploys 6 Columns for Urgent Rescue Operations

Six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to assist in rescue operations across the state’s worst-affected regions.

In response to a dire request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to assist in rescue operations across the state’s worst-affected regions. The deployment comes as parts of Gujarat face severe flooding due to relentless rainfall.

Army Mobilizes for Humanitarian Assistance

The Indian Army has swiftly mobilized its resources to address the flood crisis. “In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),” the Army stated in a release on Thursday.

The request for Army intervention came on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for additional support in several districts suffering from extreme weather conditions. The Indian Army’s involvement aims to bolster the ongoing relief operations and provide crucial assistance to those affected.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Efforts

Prior to the Army’s deployment, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had already been active in rescue operations. Inspector Manjit from the NDRF reported that Dwarka had been hit particularly hard by recent heavy rains. “In the last two days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka…water has entered people’s homes…our team has rescued 95 people so far,” Manjit said on Wednesday.

State Government’s Efforts and Support

According to Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, significant progress has been made in the relief efforts. “We have rehabilitated more than 5,000 people so far and more than 12,000 people have been rescued. The Vishwamitri River flows through Vadodara, and water has entered both sides…for those people who are trapped there, we have arranged all necessary facilities to provide them with food and medicines,” Patel said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister’s Assurance of Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also engaged directly with Gujarat’s leadership. In a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Prime Minister assured full support from the Central government. “The Prime Minister provided guidance on the protection of citizens’ lives and livestock. Also, Gujarat was assured of receiving all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government,” CM Patel stated in a post on X on August 28.

Patel further expressed gratitude, noting, “Hon’ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation, concerned about Gujarat. He has a deep affection for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and its people, offering warmth and invaluable guidance.”

