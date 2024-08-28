First Meeting Of National Task Force (NTF): A Big Step For The Safety Of Doctors

The Union Health Secretary has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs of all the states, outlining steps that state governments can take regarding the safety of doctors.

The Union Health Secretary has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs of all the states, outlining steps that state governments can take regarding the safety of doctors. The letter emphasizes several key measures, including:

Displaying Information for Safety: Displaying safety-related information in both local languages and English at prominent places inside hospital premises to ensure the safety of health workers.

Formation of Committees: Constitution of a Hospital Security Committee and a ‘Violence Prevention Committee’ involving senior doctors and administrative officials to strategize and implement appropriate security measures.

Access Control: Arranging controlled access to key areas within the hospital for the general public and patient relatives, and enforcing a strict visitor pass policy for patient relatives.

Safe Movement Provisions: Ensuring safe movement for resident doctors and nurses within various blocks, the hostel building, and other areas of the hospital, particularly during night duty.

Lighting and Surveillance: Ensuring proper lighting inside residential blocks, hostel blocks, and all hospital premises. Regular security patrolling at night is also mandated to enhance security.

Security Infrastructure: Establishing a 24/7 manned security control room in hospitals and maintaining liaison with the nearest police station.

Addressing Sexual Harassment: Formation of an ‘Internal Committee on Sexual Harassment’ within hospitals.

CCTV Monitoring: Reviewing the status and functionality of all CCTV cameras in the hospital to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

By implementing these measures, the Ministry of Health aims to enhance the safety of medical professionals and ensure a secure environment within hospitals. The input gathered from state governments, stakeholders, and the newly launched national portal will be crucial in shaping the safety protocols and strategies moving forward.

In the case of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the Supreme Court mandated the formation of a National Task Force (NTF) to enhance the safety of doctors. The Health Ministry established the NTF, which comprises 14 members. The first meeting of the National Task Force was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary, with all members, including the Home Secretary and the Health Secretary, in attendance.

During the meeting, the NTF members engaged in detailed discussions on various issues and put forward their suggestions. They reported being directly contacted by numerous stakeholders and received approximately 300 to 400 suggestions personally.

National Portal Started For Suggestions

A national portal has been launched by the Ministry of Health, effective Tuesday, to collect suggestions from stakeholders and individuals nationwide. The portal will also accept input regarding doctors and hospitals. The suggestions submitted through this portal, along with those from key stakeholders, will be compiled by the Union Health Ministry for further consideration by the NTF. The Health Secretary will conduct extensive consultations with various key stakeholders in collaboration with NTF members.

Information Also Sought From States

In relation to the safety of doctors, the National Task Force has requested information from every state. States have been asked to provide details about the safety measures implemented in medical institutions within their jurisdiction. For this purpose, a Google Sheet has been shared with the states.

Important Meeting Scheduled For Wednesday

On Wednesday, a video conference will be held with State Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) to discuss short-term measures for enhancing the safety of medical professionals. The meeting will be co-chaired by the Union Home Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.

