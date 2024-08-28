Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences Amidst Worsening Flood Situation In Gujarat

Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Gujarat on Wednesday, worsening the flood-like situation in Vadodara. Six contingents of the Army have been deployed to assist the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed for rescue and relief work in the State.

Amidst heavy downpours that continued to affect parts of Gujarat, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in the deluge.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared, “The flood situation in Gujarat is getting more severe day by day. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in this disaster. I hope that the injured recover soon.”

He further appealed to all Congress workers to provide all possible help to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work. He further said, “An appeal is made to all Congress workers to provide all possible help to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work. The government is expected to take all necessary steps to reduce the impact of this disaster, so that the affected people can move towards reconstruction and rehabilitation as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured the latter of all possible support and assistance from the Central government.

Heavy showers continued to affect parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. Over 20,000 people were evacuated and over 1,500 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale.

Chief Minister Patel, taking to his social media platform ‘X,’ posted about having a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and inquired about the details of the relief and rescue operations. “The Prime Minister provided guidance on the protection of lives and livestock of citizens. Also, Gujarat was assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government,” CM Patel shared.

Patel said that Prime Minister Modi was constantly monitoring the situation in Gujarat. “Hon’ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by worrying about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, they always stand by Gujarat and the people of Gujarat, providing warmth and invaluable guidance,” Patel posted on X. (ANI)

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Patel conducted a video conference from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to review the relief and rescue efforts being undertaken in response to the heavy rainfall across the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

