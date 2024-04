Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – In the late hours of Saturday and into Sunday, a significant fire erupted within a building located in Noida’s Sector 65 area, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.

Upon notification, fire brigade teams promptly mobilized to the scene to combat the flames.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze are currently underway, with authorities yet to provide additional details regarding the incident.

Further updates on the situation are anticipated.