UAE Applauds UN Decision Backing Full Membership For Palestine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its warm welcome to the overwhelming majority vote by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in favor of supporting the State of Palestine’s bid for full membership and urging the Security Council to reconsider the Palestinian application for membership. This significant resolution marks a historic milestone towards the journey for peace and the realization of the two-state solution.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE emphasized its steadfast commitment to promoting peace, justice, and the rights of the Palestinian people. As the chair of the Arab Group for the month of May, the UAE took the initiative to present the resolution during an Emergency Special Session of the UNGA. This resolution underscores the UAE’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, in line with relevant UN resolutions and agreements aimed at resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s consistent call for the international community to intensify both regional and global efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and realizing the two-state solution. By advocating for dialogue, cooperation, and diplomacy, the UAE continues to play an active role in fostering stability and prosperity in the region.

As the world acknowledges the significance of this resolution, the UAE remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the cause of peace and security in the Middle East. With a shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous future for all, the UAE stands ready to contribute constructively to efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

