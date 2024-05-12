Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning For Phase 4 Concludes, 96 Constituencies Set For Polling On May 13

The campaigning for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections, involving voting on 96 constituencies, concluded on Saturday. A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in this phase, as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across the country. The highest number of nomination forms were received from Telangana (1,488), followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations from 25 constituencies.

The average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the fourth phase is 18. The deadline for filing nominations for phase 4 for all 10 States/UTs was April 25, 2024.

Key Constituencies in Phase 4:

Baharampur: The Congress, BJP, and TMC are in a fierce contest. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the West Bengal unit of Congress, and BJP’s candidate, Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha, will challenge each other, with Yusuf Pathan also contesting.

Hyderabad: The seat will witness a showdown between BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM. Owaisi is campaigning for a fifth term.

Krishnanagar: TMC’s Mahua Moitra will contest against the BJP’s Amrita Roy. Moitra won the seat in the 2019 elections.

Begusarai: BJP leader Giriraj Singh faces CPI candidate Awadhesh Rai in the Lok Sabha polls. Singh emerged victorious in the 2019 elections.

Munger: JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) will face RJD leader Anita Devi. Singh won the seat in the 2019 elections.

Srinagar: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from National Conference will face PDP’s Waheed Parra. The seat is currently held by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha from TMC will challenge BJP’s Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia. Sinha won the seat in the by-polls after Babul Supriyo vacated it.

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will face incumbent MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak.

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila will face sitting MP Avinash Reddy.

Khunti: BJP’s Arjun Munda will contest against the Congress’ Kali Charan Munda. Munda is the sitting MP from this seat.

Andhra Pradesh will witness polling for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 175 assembly seats simultaneously on May 13. The ruling YSR Congress Party, NDA, and INDIA bloc will be in a triangular contest in the polls.

In Telangana, voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats will take place in a single phase on May 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued attacking opposition parties on the reservation issue, alleging that the INDIA bloc aims to snatch away the rights of reservation from ST, SC, and OBC communities.

PM Modi predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh and expressed confidence that the YSRCP regime led by Jagan Mohan Reddy wouldn’t be voted back in the state elections.

In Odisha, PM Modi challenged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper, criticizing the state government for stunting development.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to PM Modi’s criticism regarding the “silence” surrounding Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, demanding a CBI and ED investigation at the homes of the two business tycoons.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1, with votes set to be counted on June 4.

