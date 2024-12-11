What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

Mohan Babu was born to Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma. He has two brothers, Manchu Ramachandra Chowdhary and Manchu Krishna, and a sister named Vijaya.

Mohan Babu is a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, celebrated for his work as both an actor and producer.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in more than 500 films, taking on lead, supporting, and special roles. His exceptional performance in Pedarayudu (1995) earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, while his role in S.S. Rajamouli’s Yamadonga (2007) won him the CineMAA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Iconic Roles of Mohan Babu

Known for his versatility, Mohan Babu gained acclaim for his villainous roles in films such as:

Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974)

Swargam Narakam (1975)

Gorantha Deepam (1978)

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth?

As per Idolcelebs.com, Mohan Babu’s net worth was estimated at ₹1.45 crore ($2 million) in 2021. However, a few other publications claim Mohan Babu is worth more than Rs. 500 crores.

His wealth includes investments in multiple ventures, including his production houses:

Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures

24 Frames Factory

Manchu Entertainment

Mohan Babu is also the founder of the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, established in 1993 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. His assets include a collection of luxury cars, featuring models like the Audi Q7 and Toyota Fortuner.

Mohan Babu’s Family

Mohan Babu was born to Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma. He has two brothers, Manchu Ramachandra Chowdhary and Manchu Krishna, and a sister named Vijaya.

Mohan Babu was married to Vidya Devi, with whom he had two children:

Manchu Vishnu: An accomplished actor and producer.

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna: A well-known actress and producer in the South Indian film industry.

After Vidya’s passing, Mohan Babu married her sister, Nirmala Devi. Together, they have a son, Manchu Manoj, who is also a successful actor.

Mohan Babu recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru (2020), which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. He also launched the Telugu film Son of India (2021), directed by Diamond Ratnababu and produced by Vishnu Manchu. The screenplay for the film was penned by Mohan Babu himself.

