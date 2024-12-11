Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

Mohan Babu was born to Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma. He has two brothers, Manchu Ramachandra Chowdhary and Manchu Krishna, and a sister named Vijaya.

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

Mohan Babu is a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, celebrated for his work as both an actor and producer.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in more than 500 films, taking on lead, supporting, and special roles. His exceptional performance in Pedarayudu (1995) earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, while his role in S.S. Rajamouli’s Yamadonga (2007) won him the CineMAA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Iconic Roles of Mohan Babu

Known for his versatility, Mohan Babu gained acclaim for his villainous roles in films such as:

Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974)

Swargam Narakam (1975)

Gorantha Deepam (1978)

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth?

As per Idolcelebs.com, Mohan Babu’s net worth was estimated at ₹1.45 crore ($2 million) in 2021. However, a few other publications claim Mohan Babu is worth more than Rs. 500 crores.

His wealth includes investments in multiple ventures, including his production houses:

Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures

24 Frames Factory

Manchu Entertainment

Mohan Babu is also the founder of the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, established in 1993 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. His assets include a collection of luxury cars, featuring models like the Audi Q7 and Toyota Fortuner.

Mohan Babu’s Family

Mohan Babu was born to Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma. He has two brothers, Manchu Ramachandra Chowdhary and Manchu Krishna, and a sister named Vijaya.

Mohan Babu was married to Vidya Devi, with whom he had two children:

Manchu Vishnu: An accomplished actor and producer.

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna: A well-known actress and producer in the South Indian film industry.
After Vidya’s passing, Mohan Babu married her sister, Nirmala Devi. Together, they have a son, Manchu Manoj, who is also a successful actor.

Mohan Babu recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru (2020), which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. He also launched the Telugu film Son of India (2021), directed by Diamond Ratnababu and produced by Vishnu Manchu. The screenplay for the film was penned by Mohan Babu himself.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Filed under

Mohan Babu mohan babu net worth mohan babu properties mohan babu son Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox