Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale Booked For Rape, Murder: Punjab Police Tells HC

Punjab Police has filed an FIR against Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Patiala in 2012.

The case, which includes charges of murder (section 302), rape (section 376), and criminal intimidation (section 506) under the Indian Penal Code, was registered on December 7 at the Passiana Police Station. This move follows a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, who is a resident of Patiala.

The case was revealed in an affidavit submitted by Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. Dhadrianwale, the leader of Parmeshwar Dwar Gurdwara in Shekhupura village, Patiala, has a large following both in Punjab and within the Punjabi diaspora abroad.

In a video message, Dhadrianwale stated that he would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. “The family has raised their concerns in the high court, and they should get their doubts clarified. The high court has instructed an investigation after registering the FIR, and while it may take some time, I have full faith that the truth will emerge. I trust both the high court and the Punjab Police,” he said.

The case stems from a tragic incident on April 22, 2012, when the woman was found unconscious outside the Parmeshwar Dwar Gurdwara. She later died in the hospital without being able to provide any statement.

At the time, her mother did not suspect foul play, and the post-mortem report indicated that she died from poisoning caused by aluminum phosphate insecticide. The family initially believed her death was due to accidental poisoning and did not suspect any criminal involvement.

However, in 2012, the woman’s brother filed several complaints asking for action against Dhadrianwale. The police initiated an inquiry, but no significant progress was made. The affidavit from the DGP reveals that show-cause notices were issued on December 7 to the former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sewa Singh Malhi, and the current Station House Officer, Ashok Kumar, for their handling of the case at the time.

In December 2023, the woman’s brother alleged that he had been threatened to prevent him from pursuing the case against Dhadrianwale. This prompted the filing of a new complaint, which was forwarded to the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patiala in October 2024.

As of now, the investigation into the case is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing the new allegations, and further steps will be taken based on the findings. The case continues to develop, with Dhadrianwale’s cooperation in the investigation expected to play a significant role.

