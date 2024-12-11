PCB Risks Losses, Legal Action, And Isolation Over Champions Trophy Withdrawal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could encounter significant revenue losses, potential lawsuits, and isolation from the global cricket community if it chooses to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could encounter significant revenue losses, potential lawsuits, and isolation from the global cricket community if it chooses to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy. The standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the tournament’s hosting format continues unresolved ahead of the February-March event.

Legal and Revenue Risks of Withdrawal

A senior cricket administrator familiar with ICC operations explained the implications for PCB. “Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but, like all other participating nations, has also signed a mandatory members’ participation agreement (MPA),” the official noted.

The MPA ensures that nations participating in ICC events are eligible to receive their share of revenue from these tournaments. Furthermore, the ICC’s broadcasting agreements hinge on the participation of all member nations. “The ICC guarantees broadcasters that all members, including Pakistan, will play in their events. Any withdrawal jeopardizes these guarantees and exposes the PCB to potential lawsuits,” the administrator added.

As per the broadcasting deal, each ICC event, including the Champions Trophy, must feature a Pakistan-India match. “Broadcasters calculate their bids based on projected revenues, particularly from high-profile matches like Pakistan versus India. The loss of such a fixture affects the commercial viability of the event and could result in financial backlash for all stakeholders,” the official emphasized.

Last week, the ICC provisionally approved a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, allowing India to play its matches in Dubai while other games occur in Pakistan. The arrangement aligns with Pakistan’s reluctance to play in India but requires formal approval. However, the ICC also supports India hosting semifinals and finals of events scheduled there, even if Pakistan qualifies.

Lack of International Support

The PCB’s hybrid model has received little backing from other ICC member boards. “PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi needs to clarify the board’s stance. If the hosting agreement lacks safeguard clauses regarding this hybrid model, PCB is in a challenging position,” the administrator said.

The PCB has previously flagged concerns about India’s participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Despite raising this issue multiple times, the ICC has reportedly avoided addressing it directly. “The ICC avoided the elephant in the room even after granting Pakistan hosting rights. Delays in finalizing hosting agreements stemmed from PCB seeking clarity on India’s participation,” the official revealed.

Should Pakistan withdraw from the tournament, the board risks further alienation within the cricketing community. “The PCB does not have substantial backing from other executive board members or even the ICC management,” the administrator disclosed.

The outcome of these discussions will determine whether Pakistan navigates these challenges or faces significant repercussions for its stance on the Champions Trophy.

