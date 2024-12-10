Carlo Ancelotti Questions Direct Knockout Qualification Before Atlanta Showdown

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed concerns that his team may have to rely on a two-legged playoff to secure a spot in the Champions League Round of 16. With the competition’s newly expanded 36-team group stage, the Spanish giants currently sit in 24th place with six points from five matches, four points adrift of the top eight required for direct qualification.

Despite their double triumph in La Liga and the Champions League last season, Los Blancos have struggled to find consistency in Europe this term. Three defeats in their last four group-stage games have put their campaign under significant pressure, leaving little room for error in their remaining fixtures.

A Critical Encounter in Bergamo

Ahead of their clash with Atalanta, Ancelotti has emphasized the importance of Tuesday’s game, describing it as a “must-win” while maintaining confidence in his team’s ability to overcome the challenges.

“There’s nothing more at stake than three important points that will help us to qualify,” he stated. “Unfortunately, we may have to play an extra round, but that’s it—I have a lot of confidence in my team.”

The Italian manager acknowledged the tough challenge ahead but downplayed excessive concern:

“Tomorrow’s game could be the most difficult one between now and the end of the year. My level of concern is moderate right now. We are focused on finding a good strategy to beat a very tough opponent like Atalanta, but nothing more than that.”

Atalanta in Outstanding Form

Ancelotti faces an Atalanta side that has been in exceptional form. The Serie A leaders sit fifth in the Champions League standings with 11 points, conceding only one goal in the competition so far. Since their 2-0 defeat to Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in August, Atalanta has embarked on an impressive nine-match winning streak across all competitions. This includes high-profile victories over Serie A giants such as AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma, underscoring their formidable form heading into this encounter.

Ancelotti heaped praise on Atalanta and their coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, for their adaptability and style:

“Atalanta are doing very well, and they’ve improved a lot compared to the Super Cup. They’re on a roll, full of enthusiasm, but that gives us the chance to go out there, prove a point, and earn three important points.”

“They are a great team, a club that does a spectacular job despite losing a lot of players every summer. Gasperini is doing fantastic work, always adapting while playing an intense, beautiful style of football. His work is truly remarkable.”

Madrid’s Challenges and Ambitions

Real Madrid heads into this crucial game looking to snap a two-match losing streak against Atalanta and reignite their European campaign. With three group-stage matches remaining, every point will be vital in their quest to avoid the playoffs and secure direct qualification to the knockout stages.

Ancelotti remains optimistic, reiterating his trust in the squad:

“Things have improved—we’re now in a good dynamic and will continue to get better as we move forward. Tomorrow’s game is an opportunity to show our strength and rise to the occasion.”

Madrid’s determination will be tested in Bergamo as they aim to turn the tide in their European journey and prove that they still belong among Europe’s elite.