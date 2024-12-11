How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

Both Gomez and Grande recently earned Golden Globe nominations for their roles. Gomez, 32, was recognized for her performance in Emilia Pérez, while Grande, 31, earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande were spotted together at the Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, ahead of their Golden Globe showdown.

While both are nominated in the same category for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Gomez, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches, appeared taller than Grande, who is 5 foot 1. This height difference was accentuated by Gomez’s stylish chunky white platform heels.

At the event, Gomez wore a black Chanel skirt suit with a buttoned design, paired with white trim along the collar and cuffs. She added black pantyhose and styled her brunette bob in a straight, center-parted look.

Meanwhile, Grande wore a plunging silver shift dress by Chanel, showcasing her cleavage. She completed her outfit with sheer black pantyhose and accessorized with a quilted black Chanel handbag, highlighting her long French manicure.

Her strawberry-blonde hair was styled in an elegant updo with a festive black bow.

Selena And Ariana Golden Globe Nominations

Both Gomez and Grande recently earned Golden Globe nominations for their roles. Gomez, 32, was recognized for her performance in Emilia Pérez, while Grande, 31, earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Gomez’s role in Only Murders in the Building was also acknowledged in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by Nikki Glaser. The event is expected to be a major night for the industry, following the success of Oppenheimer at last year’s ceremony.