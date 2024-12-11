Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

Both Gomez and Grande recently earned Golden Globe nominations for their roles. Gomez, 32, was recognized for her performance in Emilia Pérez, while Grande, 31, earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande were spotted together at the Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, ahead of their Golden Globe showdown.

While both are nominated in the same category for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Gomez, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches, appeared taller than Grande, who is 5 foot 1. This height difference was accentuated by Gomez’s stylish chunky white platform heels.

At the event, Gomez wore a black Chanel skirt suit with a buttoned design, paired with white trim along the collar and cuffs. She added black pantyhose and styled her brunette bob in a straight, center-parted look.

Meanwhile, Grande wore a plunging silver shift dress by Chanel, showcasing her cleavage. She completed her outfit with sheer black pantyhose and accessorized with a quilted black Chanel handbag, highlighting her long French manicure.

Her strawberry-blonde hair was styled in an elegant updo with a festive black bow.

Selena And Ariana Golden Globe Nominations

Both Gomez and Grande recently earned Golden Globe nominations for their roles. Gomez, 32, was recognized for her performance in Emilia Pérez, while Grande, 31, earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Gomez’s role in Only Murders in the Building was also acknowledged in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by Nikki Glaser. The event is expected to be a major night for the industry, following the success of Oppenheimer at last year’s ceremony.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Filed under

academy luncheon Ariana Grande hollywood news latest hollywood news Selena Gomez Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox