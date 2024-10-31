Police issued dispersal orders and made several arrests in downtown Los Angeles after reports of looting, vandalism, and aggressive behavior, including crowds throwing fireworks at officers and igniting a bus, following the Dodgers' World Series win against the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared on X that numerous businesses experienced looting and property damage during what they described as “violent celebrations” of the Dodgers’ triumph.

Crowd hurls fireworks

A video posted by the department depicted individuals fleeing from a Nike store with boxes and other merchandise.

According to police, individuals in the crowd hurled fireworks and various objects at officers, leading to requests for additional resources. The department noted that at one point, the crowd encircled an MTA bus and attempted to set it on fire near Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park. Later, photographers captured images of a Metro bus engulfed in flames.

Los Angeles Dodgers secured their eighth World Series title

Throughout the night, officers continued to issue dispersal orders throughout downtown. Police spokesperson Drake Madison reported that at least 12 people were arrested in the downtown and Echo Park areas. Six individuals are facing charges related to commercial burglary, four were detained for possessing stolen property, and two were arrested for failing to disperse.

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their eighth World Series title in franchise history with a 7-6 victory in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a statement covered by ABC7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized that violence would not be accepted during the city’s celebration of the Dodgers’ victory.

Dodgers commemorate World Series victory

She mentioned that the LAPD is on tactical alert and has implemented a strategic plan aimed at safeguarding communities and businesses. This plan includes proactive deployment and coordinated efforts with regional partners to ensure a safe celebration for all residents.

To commemorate their victory, the Dodgers will host a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium and hold a parade in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning. Bass assured that the celebrations would be conducted with a focus on the safety of all Angelenos, promising to welcome the Dodgers back in style.

