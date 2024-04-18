Polling Parties Mobilize for First Phase of Elections in State

As the electoral machinery gears up for the first phase of polls, polling parties have been dispatched to various polling booths equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other essential materials.

Five constituencies within the state are slated to go to polls in the initial phase tomorrow, marking the commencement of the electoral process.

A total of 35 candidates are contesting in this phase, vying for representation in the state’s legislative assembly. Over 86 lakh eligible voters have the opportunity to exercise their democratic right and participate in shaping the political landscape of the region.

Preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the elections, with stringent measures in place to uphold transparency, security, and integrity throughout the polling process.

Polling officials and security personnel are working diligently to facilitate a fair and orderly election, emphasizing the significance of public participation in the democratic process.

Also read: BJP Leader Amit Shah Kicks Off Election Campaign in Gandhinagar with Roadshows and Rally