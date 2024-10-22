Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Punjab CM Approves Prosecution Of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim In Sacrilege Cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, is currently imprisoned in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, serving a 20-year sentence for multiple convictions.

Punjab CM Approves Prosecution Of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim In Sacrilege Cases

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has officially granted permission for the prosecution of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, in connection with the 2015 sacrilege incidents on Tuesday. This decision comes just three days after the Supreme Court of India lifted a stay on the trial against him.

On Friday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the trial of the sacrilege cases linked to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan vacated the stay previously imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court directed Ram Rahim to respond to the proceedings, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the case.

Hearing Scheduled For Next Month

The Supreme Court acted upon a request from the Punjab government to expedite the trial. The court will revisit the matter in four weeks, ensuring that the legal process continues to move forward. Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh emphasized the necessity of addressing the high court’s earlier order, which had effectively halted the trial concerning three cases filed at Bajakhana Police Station in Faridkot, Punjab.

Acknowledging the importance of this case, the apex court issued a notice to Ram Rahim, allowing him to present his arguments. In February 2023, the Supreme Court had already transferred the trial from a Faridkot court to Chandigarh, signifying the complexity and high-profile nature of the case.

Where Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Currently Held?

Currently, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year prison sentence at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak for the rape of two of his disciples, a conviction that was handed down in 2017. Additionally, he and three others were found guilty in a 2019 murder case involving a journalist, a crime that took place over 16 years ago.

MUST READ | Sakshi Malik Claims Babita Phogat Incited Wrestlers’ Protest Against Brij Bhushan For WFI Leadership

Filed under

bhagwant mann national news Ram Rahim Supreme Court
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Blast: CRPF School Resumes Amid Tight Security

Delhi Blast: CRPF School Resumes Amid Tight Security

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

India Sends 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Comprising Medicine, Biscuits To Palestine

India Sends 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Comprising Medicine, Biscuits To Palestine

FC Barcelona All Set For FC Bayern Challenge

FC Barcelona All Set For FC Bayern Challenge

Two Men Plead Guilty to Murdering 1985 Air India Bombing Acquitted Suspect

Two Men Plead Guilty to Murdering 1985 Air India Bombing Acquitted Suspect

Entertainment

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox