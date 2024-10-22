Punjab CM Approves Prosecution Of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim In Sacrilege Cases

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has officially granted permission for the prosecution of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, in connection with the 2015 sacrilege incidents on Tuesday. This decision comes just three days after the Supreme Court of India lifted a stay on the trial against him.

On Friday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the trial of the sacrilege cases linked to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan vacated the stay previously imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court directed Ram Rahim to respond to the proceedings, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the case.

Hearing Scheduled For Next Month

The Supreme Court acted upon a request from the Punjab government to expedite the trial. The court will revisit the matter in four weeks, ensuring that the legal process continues to move forward. Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh emphasized the necessity of addressing the high court’s earlier order, which had effectively halted the trial concerning three cases filed at Bajakhana Police Station in Faridkot, Punjab.

Acknowledging the importance of this case, the apex court issued a notice to Ram Rahim, allowing him to present his arguments. In February 2023, the Supreme Court had already transferred the trial from a Faridkot court to Chandigarh, signifying the complexity and high-profile nature of the case.

Where Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Currently Held?

Currently, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year prison sentence at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak for the rape of two of his disciples, a conviction that was handed down in 2017. Additionally, he and three others were found guilty in a 2019 murder case involving a journalist, a crime that took place over 16 years ago.

