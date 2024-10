The Supreme Court has removed the stay previously placed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, allowing proceedings to move forward

The Supreme Court has removed the stay previously placed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, allowing proceedings to move forward against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the imprisoned leader of Dera Sacha Sauda. This case revolves around the Bargari sacrilege incident from 2015, which has been a focal point of tension and controversy in the region.

More details awaited.