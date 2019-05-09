The Supreme Court has dismissed ex-BSF soldier, SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav's plea against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi seat. Rejecting the petition, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the court doesn't find any merit to entertain this petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former BSF jawan and SP-BSP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav petition against the dismissal of his nomination from Varanasi. Yadav, who failed to submit the no-objection certificate from the Indian Army to election commission was seeking another chance to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi. At the time of nomination, the Elections Commission had asked ex-BSP soldier to submit a certificate indicating that his dismissal was not on grounds of corruption or disloyalty, which he failed to submit before the last date of nomination.

According to the reports, after hearing the plea, Chief Justice Gogoi said that the court doesn’t find any merit to entertain this petition. Tej Bahadur Yadav had filed his papers on April 29 as Samajwadi Party candidate.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for Tej Bahadur Yadav, said, as per the earlier verdict of the Supreme Court, the election petition can be filed during enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. While countering him, Election Commission’s lawyer senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said election petitions can only be filed after polls are over as it would vitiate the electoral process.

Supreme Court dismisses plea of former BSF constable & SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav (in file pic)against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi LS constituency. A Bench headed by CJI Gogoi dismissing the plea said, “We don’t find any merit to entertain this petition” pic.twitter.com/SjusLxv5ZC — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

The Returning Officer had rejected former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav nomination on May 1, 2019, under the Section 9 and Section 33(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 in order to contest polls. The guideline says that a dismissed personnel of the paramilitary force cannot contest for a period of five years.

Earlier, on his rejection, Tej Bahadur Yadav had said that the decision to disqualify him has been taken keeping the sensitivity of the contest and to give a walkover to PM Narendra Modi. He added that could have given a tough fight to PM Modi and had gained the support of the opposition (SP and BSP).

