Thane: Massive Explosion At Dombivli Factory, 20 People Evacuated

A fire broke out at a Dombivli factory in Thane due to boiler explosion in a factory located in MIDC area. More than four fire tenders have rushed to the site and if reports are to be believed, 20 people have been evacuated, so far.

The exact cause and severity of the explosion is still not known. However, huge plumes of black smoke rising into the sky are clearly visible even from a distance away from Dombivli MIDC. From this, it is estimated that the intensity of the explosion is high. It is reported that there was a blast in the boiler of the company in MIDC.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out due to boiler explosion in a factory located in MIDC area in Dombivli. More than four fire tenders rushed to the site Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

According to preliminary information, the explosion took place in the boiler of Amodhan Chemical Company in MIDC area. The name of this company is yet to be known. However, after this explosion, tremors of this explosion were felt for many kilometers in Dombivli area. Due to this, many buildings in this area have broken glass.

This explosion is likely to be powerful. So now everyone’s eyes have turned to how many lives have been lost in the explosion. Presently, five vehicles of the fire brigade have reached the spot and the work of extinguishing the fire is going on. It is reported that six to seven workers were seriously injured in this accident.

It is also understood that explosions are still going on here. Therefore, there is a possibility that this fire will spread further. Currently efforts are being made by the fire brigade to bring the fire under control. However, at present, the surrounding area of ​​MIDC seems to have collapsed due to the tremors of the explosion.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted with the updates.

