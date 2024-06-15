Become Batman For A Week: Inside The Ultimate Luxury Experience

Living like Batman is a dream that every DC fan has, even the time when he is not dressed up as the Dark Knight and is just simply Bruce Wayne.

Well, guess what the Bruce Wayne life is now for sale. Inside a luxurious townhouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, you can experience life in the Dark Knight Style. A 5.2 million dollar car in the parking, with a 750,000 dollar McIntosh sound system for the best audio experience, and upstairs, a $55,000 bottle of cognac waits to be poured.

This whole experience is part of a weeklong invite-only interactive luxury shopping adventure that brings the comic lifestyle of Batman to life for the ones with very big pockets.

Actors playing the roles of Lucius Fox and Alfred Pennyworth guide a small group of customers around Batman’s fictional mansion. Each room showcases a product that can be purchased, albeit at very lofty prices. Moving along the way one can encounter a few theatrical moments which would include a visit from the Riddler.

Curated and produced by Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International, the Wayne Enterprises Experience offers a glimpse into the future of retail, where the immersive nature of theater blends with traditional shopping.

“[Warner Bros.] allowed me a lot of creative flexibility,” says Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance International, who curated the immersive experience. “I would bring a brand and they would basically be the arbiter of truth—of yes, this is or is not something Bruce Wayne would do.”

“A lot of the larger brands had a hard time understanding it,” Rosnowski says. “They would say, ‘This is something new. We’d kind of like to see how the first one goes.’ So in a lot of ways, this was a beta test. However, the more nimble companies that did not have a lot of red tape were very excited about this as an opportunity.”

Instead of timepieces from Rolex or Hublot, Rosnowski sourced a watch from Kross Studio, a smaller independent Swiss studio, priced at $78,300. Wayne’s suave jackets aren’t from Brioni or Zegna; instead, they’re tailored by Milan-based retailer Eleventy for $795. Rosnowski attributes these choices to the market-disrupting nature of the experience.

The evening’s highlight took place in the high-tech setting of the Batcave, Bruce Wayne’s iconic sanctuary, featuring a dramatic twist with an undercover thief and a high-stakes chase for a ‘ring made of pure kryptonite.’

This jewel, part of an impressive natural diamond collection showcased by renowned diamantaire LJ West Diamonds, was a striking piece with a Fancy Vivid Green Yellow Radiant-shaped diamond over 3 carats, brilliantly accented by a pair of Fancy Intense Blue Pear-shaped diamonds totaling 0.63 carats.

The ring’s vibrant fluorescence captivated onlookers, evoking the mythical glow of Kryptonite. Named The Kryptonite Diamond, it is one of four diamonds from LJ West to carry an official name from the DC Universe, thanks to a partnership with Relevance International and Warner Bros.

The collection also features The Joker Purple, which embodies the essence of the iconic villain with its Fancy Intense Pink Purple Radiant-shaped diamond of over 4 carats, complemented by two captivating Fancy Intense Green Radiant-shaped diamonds, each weighing nearly 1.50 carats.

Additionally, there is The Gotham Blue, showcasing a rare 3-carat Fancy Vivid Blue cushion-shaped diamond flanked by two colorless shield-shaped diamonds totaling almost 1.50 carats. Not to be missed, The Superman Red is an exceptional Fancy Red diamond weighing over 1 carat, discovered in Australia’s renowned Argyle mine, reminiscent of Superman’s iconic logo.

