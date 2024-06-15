PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief for Families of Rudraprayag Accident Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Rudraprayag tempo traveller accident. The announcement comes following a devastating incident on the Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Saturday, where a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge.

The accident claimed the lives of 12 individuals and left 14 others injured. The vehicle, carrying 26 passengers on a trip to Chopta-Tungnath-Chandrashila, veered off the road and plunged about 500 meters into a ditch.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that in addition to the Rs 2 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin, Rs 50,000 would be provided to each of the injured.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the injured at AIIMS Rishikesh, emphasizing the importance of ensuring proper treatment for the victims. He assured that all necessary arrangements for further medical care were in place and that the families of the injured were being notified.

Following the accident, two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, comprising 14 members each from Post Ratuda and Agastyamuni, were dispatched to the site under the direction of Commander Manikant Mishra. The rescue operation, led by SI Bhagat Singh Kandari and SI Dharmendra Panwar, was conducted under challenging conditions. The teams, along with local police and residents, managed to rescue 14 injured passengers, who were initially taken to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag. Seven critically injured were later airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

At AIIMS Rishikesh, a team led by Inspector Kavindra Sajwan facilitated the transport and admission of the airlifted patients, ensuring they received prompt medical attention. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and handed over to the district police.

This tragic accident has prompted an investigation to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.

