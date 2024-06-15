America Just 2-Weeks Away From 'Biden v/s Trump' First Presidential Elections Debate 2024

America’s two biggest electoral candidates, the Republican’s Donald Trump and the Democrat’s Joe Biden are preparing for America’s debate of the year. The one who will lopside, will not only mark majority countrymen’s faith, but it will also give everybody a hint that who is going to wn America’s 2024 general elections in November.

The date of the debate has been decided. June 27 it is.

And you would wonder, what are the rules:

1. Candidates will appear in uniform podiums, and in which podium they are going to stan that will be decided by coin flip.

2. There will be no opening statements, each candidate will have 2 minutes time to answer and another 1 minute to response or rebuttas.

3. flases of red lights as a warning sign of only 5 seconds left of their speaking time.

4. A solid red light would mean time is over.

5. When one candidate will be speaking, the other one will be on mute.

6. During a commercial break, the candidates will get breathing time.

7. Candidates will be barred from discussing points with their advisors.

The first presidential debate of 2024 elections is now just two weeks away.

The 90 minutes debate show, that will be held on Atlanta on June 27 is circled as one of the most important dates.

If we look at the style of speaking of both the leaders, then tho his speech is often not coherrent but it is structural. Donald Trump has been always seen in having loose conversations, batting around themes, ideas and one-liners.

