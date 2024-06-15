Indian Railways Enters Limca Book of Records for Massive Public Event

The Ministry of Railways has made a significant achievement by entering the Limca Book of Records for organizing the “most people at a public-service event – multiple venues.”

On February 26, 2024, the Ministry held an event attended by an impressive 40,19,516 people across 2,140 locations. The occasion marked the inauguration of road overpasses and underpasses, as well as the laying of foundation stones for new railway stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This monumental effort and coordination by Indian Railways have now been recognized in the prestigious Limca Book of Records.

In related news, Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken charge as the Minister of Railways for the second term under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Vaishnaw also holds the portfolios of Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. He was warmly welcomed by Ministry staff, who greeted him with flowers as he arrived at his office.

Vaishnaw expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the PM’s deep connection with the Railways. “People have once again entrusted PM Modi to serve the nation. The railways will play a pivotal role. Over the past decade, PM Modi has implemented significant reforms in the railways, including electrification, construction of new tracks, introduction of new types of trains, and station redevelopment,” Vaishnaw stated.

He emphasized the importance of the railways as a vital mode of transport for the common man and a backbone of India’s economy, noting the Prime Minister’s personal investment in its progress.

In his dual role as Minister of IT, Vaishnaw will also oversee the regulation and advancement of India’s media landscape, balancing the freedom of the press with the challenges of digital transformation and combating misinformation.

