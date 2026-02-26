Anil Ambani’s ₹3,716 Crore Mansion “Abode” in Mumbai Getting Viral: Helipad, Pool, Gym & Many More Luxury Amenities | In Pics
Anil Ambani’s luxury residence “Abode” in Mumbai has been making headlines after enforcement authorities attached the property in a money-laundering probe. The ultra-premium mansion is among India’s most expensive private homes and symbolizes high-end urban luxury living.
Anil Ambani’s ‘Abode’
Location: Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai
Estimated Value: ₹3,716 crore
Height: ~66 metres
Floors: 17-storey luxury residence
Anil Ambani Mansion- Luxury features
According to reports, the residence includes:
Helipad
Swimming pool
Fully equipped gym
Large parking & vehicle lounge
Premium interiors & luxury décor
Why Ambani Mansion ‘Abode’ is Famous?
Located in one of Mumbai’s most elite neighbourhoods. Considered among India’s costliest private homes. Often compared with Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia for its scale and luxury.
Why Anil Ambani's "Abode" is in the news
The Enforcement Directorate attached the property as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to Reliance Communications loans. Total attached assets in the case exceed ₹15,700 crore.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.