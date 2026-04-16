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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

Peshawar Zalmi dominates the PSL 11 points table after a 8-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators. Check the latest standings, Sufiyan Muqeem’s record-breaking spell, and Babar Azam’s 100th T20 fifty update.

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators. Photo X
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 16, 2026 04:25:11 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: Peshawar Zalmi kept up their unstoppable march in PSL 11, beating the Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets at the National Bank Stadium on April 15, 2026. Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field, so the Yellow Storm bowlers quickly shut down the Quetta lineup. Sufiyan Muqeem was once again the best player. He made history by becoming the first bowler in PSL history to take three or more wickets in five straight matches. Muqeem’s left-arm spin was too much for Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, and Khawaja Nafay, who all got out for 3/25. Zalmi took apart the Gladiators’ middle order with the help of Mohammad Basit Ali, who also took three wickets and finished with a disciplined 3/36. Quetta only scored 154 runs in their 20 overs, even though Hasan Nawaz fought hard for 37 runs and Rossouw quickly added 26.

The chase was a master class in how to pace a T20 innings, starting with a 75-run opening stand. Mohammad Haris was the aggressor, hitting 35 runs off of 28 balls before being caught out by a sharp delivery. However, the night really belonged to the captain. Babar Azam led the chase with pinpoint accuracy, getting his 100th T20 half-century and becoming the fastest player ever to reach that mark in just 341 innings. Babar stayed unbeaten with 71 runs off 51 balls, including 10 boundaries that made sure the home team didn’t have any problems. With nine balls left, Kusal Mendis and Aaron Hardie finished the job as Zalmi cruised to 156/2. With 13 points from seven matches, this win puts Peshawar Zalmi even further ahead in the PSL 11 points table. They are now the only team in the tournament that hasn’t lost a match. The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are still in a mid-table battle in fifth place.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 7 6 0 1 13 +2.404
2 Multan Sultans (MS) 6 4 2 0 8 +0.527
3 Islamabad United (ISU) 6 3 2 1 7 +1.363
4 Karachi Kings (KRK) 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395
5 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 6 2 4 0 4 +0.258
6 Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) 6 2 4 0 4 -0.808
7 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863
8 Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

PSL 2026: Who won the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

The match was won by Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. With nine balls left, they were able to chase down a target of 155 thanks to Babar Azam’s unbeaten 71 and Sufiyan Muqeem’s historic three-wicket haul.

You Might Be Interested In

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) is at the top of the points table with 13 points from seven games. They are in the lead and have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.404.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

So far, Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) is the only team that hasn’t won a single game. They are at the bottom of the table with no points after losing five games in a row.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

The only team in the tournament that hasn’t lost yet is Peshawar Zalmi. They have won six of their seven games, with the only “non-win” being a No Result (NR) because one of their matches was washed out. 

Read More: ‘Cricketers Helping Financially’: Vinod Kambli’s Friend Opens up on Former Team India Batter’s Health Issues — Is Sachin Tendulkar Working Behind the Scenes?

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Tags: babar azamCricket newsPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSL 2026PSL Points Tablequetta gladiatorssufiyan-muqeem

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

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