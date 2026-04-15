‘Cricketers Helping Financially’: Vinod Kambli’s Friend Opens up on Former Team India Batter’s Health Issues — Is Sachin Tendulkar Working Behind the Scenes?

Vinod Kambli, a former team India batter, is battling a difficult health battle. According to recent sources, he has an increased chance of a brain stroke. A close-knit group of former teammates and friends, including his lifetime friend Sachin Tendulkar, is currently supporting the 54-year-old, whose health and financial difficulties have been in the public eye for a number of years. Kambli’s neurological health is still a serious worry, despite reports that he has improved in certain areas, such as being able to walk with a stick again. Marcus Couto, a close friend of Kambli’s, claims that he is vulnerable due to a brain clot that was not treated promptly.

Brain clot for Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli’s friend, Marcus Couto, revealed how the former Indian batter is now battling against a brain clot. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Couto said, “Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke.” Although Kambli has effectively stopped drinking, new problems have arisen due to his deteriorating memory. Couto observed that Kambli occasionally asks people for cigarettes, forgetting his smoking bans. “The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it’s his brain. It causes imbalance,” Couto added.

Sachin Tendulkar and other former players in support for Vinod Kambli

The problems of the man who formerly had a world record partnership with Tendulkar in school cricket have not gone unnoticed by the cricket community. A WhatsApp group made up of friends and former cricket players has been established to offer regular financial support.

Other luminaries have also filled in, although Tendulkar continues to be a regular “behind the scenes” presence, offering assistance when needed. Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, two members of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, have previously donated assistance with medical care and rehabilitation.

The path to rehabilitation hasn’t been easy, though. Due to financial constraints or the unique nature of Kambli’s medical requirements, plans for extended stays at specialized facilities have periodically fallen through. In his interview, Couto revealed that although Kambli was making great progress while receiving care at Breach Candy Hospital, they were ultimately had to leave because of a lack of funding. Couto further added, “One friend sponsored his one day’s expenses turn by turn… But how can they do it every day?”

Many prominent figures in Indian cricket, like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have lent their support despite these difficulties, and Sachin Tendulkar has already provided him with covert assistance.

Vinod Kambli: Video from 2025 sparks health concerns









Fans and the cricket community are talking about Kambli’s fragile health. When a viral video of him with Sachin Tendulkar at a celebration honoring their childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar went viral in 2025, many were alarmed by his obviously weak body and failing health. Once one of India’s most promising young players in the 1990s, the former Mumbai batsman has had a difficult post-retirement path. He has openly discussed his experiences of having two heart attacks in 2013, as well as his continued battles with alcoholism and money problems.

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