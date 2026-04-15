IPL 2026: Virat Kohli as Impact Sub in RCB vs LSG — Why Former Bengaluru Captain Was Not Named in Playing XI at Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli has not been named in the playing XI for the RCB vs LSG clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This was a historic moment in the Indian Premier League as the star batter for the first time since the impact player rule came was named in the impact player sub. Given the energy, Kohli possess, it will be a huge miss with former RCB skipper not taking the field at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The opening batter had injured his ankle during the high-scoring thriller against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. He did not take the field in the second innings as well. Now, playing his first match after the injury, Rajat Patidar did not name Kohli in the playing XI as he opted to field first.

RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli goes back on his words

Being the epitome of fitness in the Indian cricket culture, Virat Kohli had earlier said that he would not want to play as an impact player. The right-handed batter after winning his first IPL trophy in 2025 talked about how he would never play as an impact player. Kohli after RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final said, “I can’t play as an impact player, I want to feel 20 overs and make an impact in the field.” Given his contributions as a fielder and more importantly as a leader, Kohli missing out on the first innings could have a negative impact on RCB’s ability to restrict LSG to a chaseable total.

RCB vs LSG: Why is Virat Kohli playing as an impact player?

Virat Kohli is playing as an impact player because of the ankle injury he suffered in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians. Opening the innings, Kohli scored 50 runs in 38 balls before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Kohli did not take the field in the second innings at Wankhede Stadium after injuring his ankle. The right-handed batter came under scrutiny for his strike rate.

RCB vs LSG: Fans react to Virat Kohli playing as an impact player

VIRAT KOHLI – IMPACT PLAYER FOR RCB. pic.twitter.com/jtYY5mO4fA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2026





Virat Kohli was named as the impact player in the RCB vs SRH clash.

For the first time ever, Virat Kohli will play as an impact player in the IPL.

If there isn’t a change of heart in the second innings when RCB come out to bat. — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) April 15, 2026





For the first time since the impact player rule came out, Virat Kohli has been named as a substitute. The right-handed batter will not take the field during the bowling innings in the RCB vs LSG clash.

Some low IQ people are trolling Virat Kohli for playing as impact sub as he once said, I always want to be on the field. Dumb people, Virat is not playing as impact coz he is not a good fielder or slow but he is playing as impact player due to sickness & ankle injury🤡 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 15, 2026





Some of the fans came out in support of Virat Kohli, even though the right-handed batter went back on his words. Social media users talked about how unlike other impact players, Virat Kohli is not taking the field only because he is recovering from the ankle injury suffered against MI. Most teams use the impact player rule to give slow or not so great fielders a chance to not take the field.

He doesn’t need to field to lead. 🏏 Virat Kohli as an Impact Sub means one thing: The Chase Master is coming. He’s been nursing that ankle, but Chinnaswamy knows that when the lights go up and the target is set, the King doesn’t miss. Get ready for the roar! 🏟️🔥#KingKohli… — Khel Pulse (@khelpulseIN) April 15, 2026





Other fans are talking about how by being off the field in the first innings, Kohli would have nursed his ankle injury and will be prepared to ace yet another chase.

First time seeing Virat Kohli as an Impact Player… feels weird, not gonna lie. pic.twitter.com/5KB49ZZ79W — ChaiPeCricket (@ChaiPeCric) April 15, 2026





There is a section of fans who are talking about how seeing Virat Kohli as an impact player feels a bit weird.

MS Dhoni – injured

Rohit Sharma – injured

Virat Kohli – Impact player 90s kids worst nightmare is becoming true — Abhishk (@abhishk07) April 15, 2026





Like Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma have also faced injuries. While Dhoni is yet to play a single match in this season, Rohit suffered a hamstring injury in the same clash where Virat got his injury.

RCB vs LSG: How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has hit the ground running in IPL 2026. The right-handed batter has scored 179 runs in only four games in the season. Striking at 162.72, Kohli has been one of the most dangerous batters in IPL 2026. The former RCB skipper has hit a couple of half-centuries in the season. His highest score of the season came in RCB’s opening clash against SRH, where he made an unbeaten 69. His knock in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians came under criticism. The 37-year-old scored 50 runs in 38 balls, striking at 131.57 in a game where RCB scored 240 in the first innings.

Also Read: RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?