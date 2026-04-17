IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh’s GF Samreen Kaur’s First Reaction After PBKS Thrash MI at Wankhede Goes Viral — Watch Video

The Wankhede Stadium was buzzing on Thursday night, not just because of the high-octane MI vs PBKS clash, but due to a high-profile spotting in the VIP stands. As Arshdeep Singh produced a masterclass in death bowling to dismantle the Mumbai Indians (MI), the cameras frequently panned to his rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur. Following Arshdeep’s match-winning spell of 3/22, a video of Samreen’s ecstatic reaction has taken the internet by storm, further fueling the rumours that have been circulating since the start of the IPL 2026 season.

Arshdeep Singh Shines At Wankhede: 3 Wickets That Rattled Mumbai Indians

While the Wankhede crowd was hoping for a Mumbai Indians comeback, Arshdeep Singh had other plans. The seamer rattled the strong MI batting lineup. His pinpoint yorkers and deceptive slower balls accounted for the wickets of Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, and a set Naman Dhir.

Arshdeep’s performance (4-0-22-3) was the turning point that restricted MI to 175, handing Punjab Kings (PBKS) a massive 7-wicket victory. As he celebrated his third wicket, the broadcast captured Samreen Kaur jumping in joy and clapping enthusiastically from the stands, a clip that has now garnered millions of views on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Arshdeep Singh’s girlfriend Samreen Kaur spotted at Wankhede Stadium for MIvsPBKS match😍 She said 🎙️ – Ye bhi koi puchne wali baat hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/zoOMnwNSPQ — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 17, 2026







Did Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Confirm The Dating Rumours?

The relationship between Arshdeep and Samreen has been the subject of “detective work” by fans for weeks. The speculation began when Arshdeep shared a Snapchat story holding a mystery girl’s hand, where fans quickly matched the “੧” (Ik Onkar) tattoo and specific nail art to Samreen’s previous photos.

At Wankhede, the connection seemed even more evident. Samreen, wearing a white outfit that fans linked to her recent “spiritual date” photos at Fatehgarh Sahib, was seen cheering every time Arshdeep was handed the ball. Her presence at an away game in Mumbai has led many to believe that the duo is no longer hiding their closeness, even if an official statement is yet to be made.