Is Asim Munir On US Spy Mission To Track & Kill Mojtaba Khamenei? Big Claims Surface Months After 2025 Hossein Baqeri Leak Charges

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is on a visit to war-torn Iran. The field marshal, who is the de facto leader of the country, arrived in Iran late Wednesday, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, for meetings with key Tehran’s top leadership. Pakistan is making a diplomatic push to mediate between Iran and the US to end the war. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the arrival, sharing a video on his X handle in which he is seen receiving the Pakistani delegation at the airport. Welcoming Munir, Araghchi wrote, “Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and strong bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong and shared.” Munir later met Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament.

Why Is Asim Munir Visiting Iran?

According to reports, Munir is expected to travel to Washington following his engagements in Tehran to facilitate another round of negotiations between the United States and Iran. A report by Tasnim News Agency indicated that he may depart for the US on Thursday, April 16.

While there has been no official confirmation of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, reports suggest that Munir has been in direct contact with him. His visit to Iran on April 15 is understood to be part of efforts to relay a message from the United States after an earlier round of talks in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

Is Asim Munir On A Spy Mission To Get Mojtaba Khamenei Killed By US, Israel?

Munir’s arrival in Iran has also triggered widespread speculation on social media regarding the purpose of his visit. Some former military officials and observers have raised concerns, suggesting that the Army Chief may be on a covert mission.

One such claim was made by Major General (Dr) GD Bakshi (Retd), who wrote on X, “Fd Mshl Asim Munir is in Iran to restart the stalled talks. Some reports indicate that Trump wants Munir to meet Mojtaba Khamenei. There is concern that he is on a spying mission to get location of the supreme leader so that Israel can murder him too. I dont think the Iranian will let him meet Khamenei. It would be too risky. China has reacted strongly to the blockade.”

Fd Mshl Asim Munir is in Iran to restart the Stalled talks. Some reports indicate that Trump wants Munir to meet Mojtaba khameni. There is concern that he is on a spying mission to get location of the supreme leader so that Israel can murder him too. I dont think the Iranian will… — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) April 16, 2026

Past Allegations of Spying in Iran Against Asim Munir

The visit has also brought attention to earlier allegations involving Munir. In June 2025, reports claimed that the Pakistan Army Chief had leaked sensitive intelligence about Iran’s top military commander, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, to the United States and Israel.

According to these reports, Munir had met Baqeri in late May, just days before the Iranian commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike on June 13.

“According to Iranian media reports, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir met with Iran’s top military commander, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, at the end of May. Baqeri was killed in an Israeli strike on June 13. It is being speculated that following Baqeri’s death, Asim Munir also held… pic.twitter.com/k10dYoBjmh — نقطةNUQTA (@NUQTA31) June 20, 2025

Reports alleged that Pakistan has historically maintained a “double game,” balancing its ties with Iran while also engaging with Western powers.

Further claims in Iranian media suggested that Munir had gifted Baqeri a wristwatch embedded with a GPS tracking device. It is alleged that this device enabled Israeli forces to identify Baqeri’s precise location. Two of Baqeri’s deputies were also killed in the June 13 strike.

While these allegations and social media claims continue to circulate, there has been no official confirmation supporting them. NewsX cannot independently verify these claims.

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