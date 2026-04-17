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Home > World News > Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

Donald Trump has hinted at a possible visit to Pakistan if a US-Iran peace deal is sealed in Islamabad. The US president expressed confidence that the ongoing conflict with Iran could end “pretty soon.”

Trump hints at Pakistan visit as US-Iran talks progress, with Islamabad leading mediation. Photo: White House.
Trump hints at Pakistan visit as US-Iran talks progress, with Islamabad leading mediation. Photo: White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 17, 2026 07:47:08 IST

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Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

Donald Trump has hinted that he may visit Pakistan to lead the US-Iran peace deal negotiations in the coming days. The US president said the ongoing war involving Iran is progressing “swimmingly” and could “end pretty soon.” Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump suggested that a resolution may be imminent, indicating growing confidence within his administration about the direction of the war. Trump said he would consider traveling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran is finalised. “I would go to Pakistan, yeah,” he told reporters at the White House. “If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go.”
“They want me to go.”

US Presidents Who Have Visited Pakistan

The last time a sitting US president visited Pakistan was in March 2006, when George W. Bush arrived in Islamabad. Over the decades, only a handful of US leaders, both presidents and vice presidents, have traveled to Pakistan:

Richard Nixon (1956, as Vice President; 1969, as President)

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Lyndon B. Johnson (1961, as Vice President; 1967, as President)

Dick Cheney (2007, as Vice President)

Joe Biden (2009 and 2011, as Vice President)

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1959, as President)

Bill Clinton (2000, as President)

George W. Bush (2006, as President)

Donald Trump Praises Pakistan For Iran-US Peace Talks

Trump praised Pakistan’s involvement in the negotiations, describing its role as effective and constructive.

Intermediaries have “been so great,” he said.

“Probably, maybe over the weekend,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on the second round of talks.

Earlier, he had suggested that negotiations were imminent. Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, he said discussions “could be happening over the next two days.”

Has Iran Accepted to Hand Over Uranium?

Trump also claimed that Iran had agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium.

“They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump said, using his own term for the enriched uranium that Washington says could be used to build nuclear weapons.

Trump, on April 15, said the nearly seven-week-long war could be “very close to over.” He also hinted that talks with Iran could resume within days.

In separate media interviews, Trump suggested that extending the current ceasefire, set to expire next week, might not be necessary, raising expectations of a possible breakthrough.

White House Backs Pakistan as Sole Mediator

At a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt underscored Pakistan’s central role as the sole intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

“They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time…They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help,” she said.

Leavitt added that despite offers from multiple countries, the US administration prefers to keep communication channelled through Islamabad.

“The President feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that’s what continues to take place.”

Also Read: ‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

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Tags: asim munirdonald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US WarIran-US peace talkstrump pakistan visitWorld news

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Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

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