‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a nearly 40-minute phone conversation this week, signalling continued engagement between the two leaders at a time of heightened global tensions.

‘Very Good Conversation’ Highlights Personal Rapport

Speaking after the call, Trump described his interaction with Modi as a “very good conversation,” underlining the strong personal equation between the two leaders. He also referred to the Indian Prime Minister as a “friend,” reflecting a tone of warmth and familiarity in their dialogue.

This marks their third conversation this year, indicating regular communication on key global and bilateral issues.

Focus On West Asia Crisis And Global Stability

A major part of the discussion centred on the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Trump briefed Modi on the evolving situation, including developments linked to the recent conflict involving Iran.

Both leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, a critical route for global energy supplies and trade.

The issue holds particular importance for India, which relies heavily on oil shipments passing through the region.

Push To Strengthen India-US Partnership

Beyond immediate geopolitical concerns, the call also focused on deepening ties between the two countries. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Officials have hinted that major agreements, including in the energy sector, could be finalised in the coming weeks, pointing to growing economic engagement between the two sides.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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