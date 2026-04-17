LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a nearly 40-minute phone conversation this week, signalling continued engagement between the two leaders at a time of heightened global tensions.

'We Had A Very Good Conversation': Donald Trump On Call With PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions (Photo Credits: X)
'We Had A Very Good Conversation': Donald Trump On Call With PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 17, 2026 04:15:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a nearly 40-minute phone conversation this week, signalling continued engagement between the two leaders at a time of heightened global tensions.

‘Very Good Conversation’ Highlights Personal Rapport

Speaking after the call, Trump described his interaction with Modi as a “very good conversation,” underlining the strong personal equation between the two leaders. He also referred to the Indian Prime Minister as a “friend,” reflecting a tone of warmth and familiarity in their dialogue.

This marks their third conversation this year, indicating regular communication on key global and bilateral issues.

You Might Be Interested In

Focus On West Asia Crisis And Global Stability

A major part of the discussion centred on the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Trump briefed Modi on the evolving situation, including developments linked to the recent conflict involving Iran.

Both leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, a critical route for global energy supplies and trade.

The issue holds particular importance for India, which relies heavily on oil shipments passing through the region.

Push To Strengthen India-US Partnership

Beyond immediate geopolitical concerns, the call also focused on deepening ties between the two countries. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Officials have hinted that major agreements, including in the energy sector, could be finalised in the coming weeks, pointing to growing economic engagement between the two sides.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Says Iran To Hand Over Enriched Uranium As US Nears Deal To End Six-Week War, Signals ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Agreement

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

Red Signal To Iran: US Says Forces Are ‘Locked And Loaded’ For Strikes On Power Plants And Energy Infrastructure Amid Soaring Tensions

Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Under Fire For Quoting Pulp Fiction-Style Verse During Pentagon Service, Here’s What He Recited

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

‘Assi’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR

What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Highlights: Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Prabshimran Star As Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets at Wankhede

East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

Early Box Office Spook: Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Opens With Thursday Night Previews, Builds Strong Buzz Ahead Of Release

MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions
‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions
‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions
‘We Had A Very Good Conversation’: Donald Trump On Call With ‘Friend’ PM Modi As Leaders Discuss West Asia Diplomacy And Regional Tensions

QUICK LINKS