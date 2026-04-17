Donald Trump Says Iran To Hand Over Enriched Uranium As US Nears Deal To End Six-Week War, Signals ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Agreement

The United States and Iran appear to be moving closer to a possible agreement after weeks of conflict, with US President Donald Trump claiming that Tehran is willing to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium. The development comes after nearly six weeks of fighting and rising tensions in the region.

Trump Signals Breakthrough, But Iran Silent

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Iran had agreed to give up enriched uranium, a key concern for Washington due to its potential use in nuclear weapons. He added that there is a “very good chance” a deal could be reached soon.

Trump also suggested that Iran may step back from its nuclear ambitions for an extended period as part of the agreement. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran on these claims so far.

Talks Gain Momentum After Weeks of Conflict

The latest push for a deal follows weeks of military escalation, including strikes, naval pressure, and a blockade targeting Iranian activity. Diplomatic efforts, many of them taking place through indirect talks, have been ongoing alongside the conflict.

Reports indicate that negotiations have shifted toward a temporary arrangement aimed at preventing further escalation, even as both sides continue to differ on key issues like uranium enrichment limits and sanctions relief.

Uncertainty Remains Despite Optimism

While Trump has projected confidence about a breakthrough, several sticking points remain unresolved. These include the extent of Iran’s nuclear rollback, the timeline for restrictions, and the future of sanctions.

There are also broader concerns about trust and verification, especially given the complex political and military situation in the region.

For now, the possibility of Iran handing over enriched uranium marks a significant step in negotiations, but whether it leads to a final deal will depend on how both sides address the remaining gaps in the coming days.

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