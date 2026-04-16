LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad Israel Lebanon ceasefire Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad
LIVE TV
Home > World News > How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

A fresh phase in US–Pakistan relations has brought Pakistan’s leadership into sharp global focus, with former US President Donald Trump publicly praising Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir as “extraordinary men.” The remark did not come out of the blue. It followed a series of high-stakes diplomatic moves that repositioned Pakistan as a key player in a tense regional moment.

How Shehbaz Sharif And Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s 'Extraordinary Men' (Via X)
How Shehbaz Sharif And Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s 'Extraordinary Men' (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 16, 2026 22:44:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

A fresh phase in US–Pakistan relations has brought Pakistan’s leadership into sharp global focus, with former US President Donald Trump publicly praising Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir as “extraordinary men.” The remark did not come out of the blue. It followed a series of high-stakes diplomatic moves that repositioned Pakistan as a key player in a tense regional moment.

Pakistan’s Role In US–Iran Talks Boosts Its Standing

At the centre of this shift was Pakistan’s role in facilitating talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. Even though the negotiations did not yield a final agreement, they marked a rare direct engagement between the two sides.

Both Sharif’s government and Munir’s military leadership worked in tandem to host and manage the dialogue. Munir, in particular, played a behind-the-scenes role by maintaining communication channels with both Washington and Tehran, helping bring officials to the table.

You Might Be Interested In

This effort alone elevated Pakistan’s diplomatic relevance, turning it into a bridge between two long-standing adversaries.

Personal Diplomacy And Direct Engagement With Trump

Another key factor was the emphasis on personal rapport. Pakistan’s leadership invested in direct engagement with Trump and senior US officials, focusing less on formal channels and more on leader-to-leader chemistry.

Reports suggest that this personal connect played a major role in shaping Trump’s perception. He openly described both Sharif and Munir as “very extraordinary men,” while US Vice President JD Vance also praised their hospitality during the Islamabad talks.

This style of diplomacy aligns with Trump’s known preference for personal relationships over institutional processes.

Strategic Moves Since 2025 Laid The Groundwork

The current moment is the result of groundwork laid over the past year. Since Trump’s return to power in 2025, Pakistan has steadily worked to rebuild ties with Washington through trade discussions, security cooperation, and regional diplomacy.

There were also broader strategic calculations. Pakistan positioned itself as a mediator not just in US–Iran tensions, but also in wider regional conflicts. This helped improve its image in Washington, which had been strained in previous years.

At the same time, Munir’s growing influence within Pakistan’s power structure strengthened the country’s ability to act quickly on diplomatic fronts, with some analysts even calling him the country’s “de facto leader” in key decisions.

A Mix Of Strategy, Timing And Optics

Furthermore, Trump’s praise reflects more than just a single event. It is the outcome of timing, strategic positioning, and carefully managed optics. By hosting critical talks, building personal rapport, and aligning with US priorities at a sensitive moment, Pakistan’s leadership managed to reshape its image in Washington.

ALSO READ: Red Signal To Iran: US Says Forces Are ‘Locked And Loaded’ For Strikes On Power Plants And Energy Infrastructure Amid Soaring Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Under Fire For Quoting Pulp Fiction-Style Verse During Pentagon Service, Here’s What He Recited

No Food For 24 Hours, No Medical Care: 53-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Meenu Batra Faces Horror After Getting Detained By ICE Despite Living In US For 35 Years

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

LATEST NEWS

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

CCI Junks Complaint Against Adani Group, Azure Power In Solar Tender Case

Toxic Release: Yash Hints At ‘Metaphorical’ Gangster World With Hidden Depths- What’s Coming After KGF’s Massive Success?

‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

Hyderabad Horror: Woman Allegedly Tricks 4-Year-Old With Chocolates, Forces Him to Consume Acid

Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs

The Manatomy Develops AI System to Personalize How Men See Fashion and Let  Users See Themselves in Personalized Outfits

MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? Hardik Pandya Provides Big Injury Update on Former Mumbai Indians Captain— How Many Matches Will He Miss in IPL 2026?

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know
How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know
How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know
How Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Asim Munir Became Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary Men’ Amid Shifting US-Pakistan Engagements? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS