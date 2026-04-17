Planning A Girls’ Night On Weekend? Try Raashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor’s Fun Rapid Fire | Video

If your weekend plans revolve around laughter, gossip, and a whole lot of fun, here’s the perfect way to level up your girls’ night. Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor have shared a playful game that’s equal parts entertaining and chaotic—in the best way. Whether you’re looking to break the ice or simply add some extra spark to your hangout, this fun challenge might just be your new go-to. Watch the video to see how it’s done!

It’s always a treat when two stars come together, but when Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor take on a “Who is most likely to…” rapid fire, it turns into pure entertainment. From playful accusations to burst-out laughter, the duo’s effortless chemistry and candid responses have quickly won over the internet, offering fans a delightful peek into their off-screen bond.

The fun segment sees Raashii and Vaani putting each other on the spot with questions that spark hilarious revelations. Here’s list of questionnaire for your girl night.

Who is most likely to take a bullet for a friend?

Who forgets to reply to a text or reply to a text 3 business days later?

Secretly stalking ex on Instagram?

Keep calm in a really stressful situation?

Have a stronger ‘Don’t mess with me’ attitude?

Keep screenshots just incase?

More likely to pack for a 2 day trip like their relocating permanently?

More likely to treat one missed Gym day like their whole life is falling apart?

More likely to do cardio just to avoid talking to people?

Who’s more likely to treat a horror film like a comedy film?

More likely to obsess over one tiny mistake nobody else notices?

More likely to ignore every red flag because they can change?

More likely to say ‘I’m not hungry’ and then eat everyone else’s food?

Watch the video



What Vaani Kapoor And Raashii Khanna reply to the fun questionnaire between two best friends. With no filters in place, the two answer with honesty, mischief, and a whole lot of sass, making every moment unpredictable and entertaining.

What makes this interaction stand out is how effortlessly they let their guard down. Known for their strong screen presence, both actors showcase a more playful and relatable side here. Their candid energy and spontaneous moments have struck a chord online, with fans calling them the ultimate “best friend goals.”

Raashii Khanna On Work Front

Up next, Raashii Khanna is currently shooting for an Anees Bazmee film alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. She is also headlining Lukkhe alongside King. Looking ahead, she will reprise her role in Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, along with Talakhon Mein Ek opposite Vikrant Massey and Bridge with R. Madhavan, a lineup that cements her as one of the most exciting performers to watch in 2026.

Vaani Kapoor On Work Front

Vaani Kapoor is poised for a busy period with several projects potentially releasing in 2026, including the romantic comedy Aabeer Gulaal with Fawad Khan, the comedy-drama Badtameez Gill, and the latest release thriller series Mandala Murders. Other projects, such as Sarvagunn Sampanna, have also been previously announced.

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