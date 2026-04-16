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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’

Touching upon her film industry journey, Ranaut recalled her early days and shared that Salman Khan had recognised her potential early, even comparing her to a "Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine."

Kangana Ranaut (IMAGE:X)
Kangana Ranaut (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 16, 2026 15:00:06 IST

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Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’

During her appearance on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut spoke candidly about politics, her film journey, and ongoing controversies. The episode, released on April 16, 2026, reflects her evolution from a “struggling actor” to a strong political voice.

Ranaut, who has consistently backed the current government, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his personality is “rooted in equality.” She also questioned why any political leader wouldn’t focus on ensuring women’s happiness to strengthen their voter base.

Staying true to her outspoken nature, she took a direct swipe at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. “I cannot pretend to unnecessarily put a crown on Rahul Gandhi’s head, which he doesn’t deserve,” she said, making her political stance clear.

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She also addressed long-standing rumours about her equation with politician and former co-star Chirag Paswan, stating, “I have known Chirag Paswan for 10 years. If there had been any romance, we would have had kids by now.”

Touching upon her film industry journey, Ranaut recalled her early days and shared that Salman Khan had recognised her potential early, even comparing her to a “Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.” In a more unexpected and measured take, she also spoke about filmmaker Karan Johar—whom she once labelled the “flagbearer of nepotism”—saying, “I don’t think Karan Johar is a bad person.”

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding her recent “tapori” remark aimed at the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, defending her statement while questioning the standards of Gandhi’s political discourse in Parliament.
In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut clarified that she holds “respect for everybody” but doesn’t believe in glorifying the LOP’s stature.

Kangana Ranaut also took issue with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘jiu-jitsu’ analogy used in the Parliament, where he used terms like “grip” and “choke”.
Describing it as uncomfortable during the parliamentary address, Ranaut said it made several women uneasy.

“He was going from one body part to another. All the women were uncomfortable. Maybe it was not any double meaning, but it was very uncomfortable. There is no point in giving kushti classes there. He’s like, ‘I’m making the base of my argument,’ and people were like, ‘Can you please move on?’ We should not encourage this,” she said.

Earlier in March, Kangana Ranaut questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of “heckling” those giving interviews.

Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, “We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a ‘tapori’ and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame.”

(With ANI Inputs)

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Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’

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Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’
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