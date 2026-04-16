Dacoit In Top 10: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s Crime-Thriller Ruling Hearts At USA Box Office

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s Dacoit has been holding steady at the box office since its global release on April 10. The pan-India gangster drama, co-written by Sesh, had built strong buzz before release—and that anticipation is now clearly reflecting in its earnings. On day five, the film secured the seventh spot at the USA box office, staying in the top 10 through Tuesday. Back home, the Hindi version has also picked up pace, registering a 15 per cent jump in footfall compared to the previous day, signalling growing audience interest.

Adivi Sesh reacts to Dacoit’s Top 10 spot in the USA

As Dacoit crossed the Rs 40 crore mark worldwide, Adivi Sesh shared his thoughts on the film’s gradual box office growth. He said it’s heartening to see audiences connect with the film not just in India, but internationally as well. “For a film like ours, finding a place in the top 10 at the USA box office on its 5th day is truly special, and it speaks volumes about the kind of stories people are willing to embrace today,” he shared.

Adivi Sesh credits word-of-mouth for the film’s growth

Speaking about the 15 per cent jump at the domestic box office, he added, “It reflects word-of-mouth, audience trust, and a genuine connection with the story and characters. As filmmakers, that’s what we hope for that the film grows with each passing day.”

What is Dacoit about?

The film tells the story of Hari (Sesh) and Saraswati (Mrunal), who fall in love despite belonging to different castes. However, a tragedy drives them apart when Saraswati gets Hari imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, Hari returns with plans to flee the country—but not before settling scores. Meanwhile, Saraswati, now married with a child, is desperate for money for her husband’s heart transplant. When Hari learns of her situation, he decides to take revenge for her betrayal. The story takes an unexpected turn when hidden truths begin to surface.

Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay jointly written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, who also makes his directorial debut.

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