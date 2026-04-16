Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 5: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s Futuristic Rom-Com Mints Rs 44 Crore

Love Insurance Kompany is holding steady at the box office, continuing its theatrical run with decent numbers. The sci-fi romantic comedy led by Pradeep Ranganathan has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 44.87 crore by the end of its fifth day.

The film saw a noticeable jump on Day 5, earning Rs 4.15 crore net in India — a solid 38.3% increase from Day 4’s Rs 3.00 crore. It was screened across 3,859 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 29.65 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 34.27 crore so far. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.60 crore on Day 5, pushing the international total to Rs 10.60 crore.

Day- Wise LIK earning

Looking at its day-wise performance, the film earned Rs 3.00 crore on its first Monday (Day 4) from 3,721 shows, with an occupancy of 20.3%. On Tuesday (Day 5), collections improved to Rs 4.15 crore from 3,859 shows, with occupancy rising to 23.6%. Tamil continues to lead the film’s performance, contributing Rs 3.55 crore net with 26% occupancy across 2,550 shows, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 0.60 crore from 1,309 shows at 19% occupancy.

Region-wise, Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contributor on Day 5 with Rs 3.75 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana followed with Rs 0.64 crore. Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while Kerala and the rest of India contributed Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, taking the day’s total to Rs 4.77 crore. Overall occupancy for the Tamil 2D version stood at 23.81%, with afternoon shows peaking at 33.38%, while morning, evening, and night shows recorded 16.69%, 21.23%, and 21.77% respectively.

About LIK

Set in the year 2040, the film imagines a world where people insure their relationships through a dating app called LIK. The story follows a man who believes in organic love but finds himself drawn to a woman who embraces tech-driven romance, leading him to challenge the very system.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy in supporting parts. It is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, and produced by Nayanthara along with Lalit Kumar, Love Insurance Kompany blends romance, comedy, and science fiction, appealing largely to younger audiences in urban and semi-urban centres.

The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has also struck a chord with listeners. While the film’s vibrant visuals, fresh concept, and entertaining first half have been widely appreciated, some viewers feel the second half slows down and doesn’t quite match the earlier momentum. Overall, it remains a light, entertaining watch that works well as a one-time theatrical experience.

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