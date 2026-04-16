Bhooth Bangla Cast Fees Revealed: Akshay Kumar Takes Rs 18 Crore And 70% Profit Share, Tabu Charges Rs 2 Crore

Bhooth Bangla, the latest offering from Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 17, with special paid previews scheduled a day earlier. The film marks Akshay’s much-awaited reunion with director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. With a strong sense of nostalgia, Priyadarshan’s trademark slapstick humour, and the growing popularity of the horror-comedy genre, Bhooth Bangla checks all the right boxes to attract audiences to theatres.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has opened to a promising response in advance bookings. On its first day, it recorded a gross of Rs 91.53 lakh. The film has already sold over 34,000 tickets across the country, with more than 5,000 shows scheduled ahead of its release, indicating solid initial interest among moviegoers.

The makers have officially announced that the film will begin screening in cinemas from April 16, 2026, with paid previews starting at 9 PM onwards, giving eager fans a chance to catch it a day before its full-fledged release.

Akshay Kumar Fees

Ahead of the film’s release, details about the cast’s remuneration have also surfaced. As per sources quoted by NDTV, Akshay Kumar is charging an upfront fee of Rs 18 crore for the project. In addition to this, he is also co-producing the film and will receive a 70% share in its profits. The remaining 30% profit share is held by producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Among the rest of the cast, Tabu is reportedly earning Rs 2 crore for her role, while Wamiqa Gabbi has charged Rs 1 crore. Comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav is said to be taking home between Rs 75–80 lakh. The film itself has been mounted on a sizeable budget of approximately Rs 120 crore, reflecting its scale and ambition.

Sharing the trailer of the film on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain… Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk.”

The trailer offers a glimpse into a quirky and spooky storyline. It shows Akshay Kumar’s character insisting on getting married in a haunted palace located in Mangalpur, despite warnings about an ancient curse of Vadhusur that has loomed over the place for years. While most of the characters seem to fit into Priyadarshan’s signature comic universe, Tabu’s character appears to stand out as a crucial link between the human world and the supernatural realm. To fully understand the mystery and madness, audiences will have to wait until the film hits the big screen.

About the Film

Originally, Bhooth Bangla was slated to release on May 15, but the makers decided to advance its release to April 16, 2026. The shift in release date is reportedly due to the strong box office wave created by Dhurandhar, prompting the team to capitalise on the momentum.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010, making this reunion even more special for fans who have enjoyed their previous work together.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late Asrani, alongside Tabu and Akshay Kumar.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

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