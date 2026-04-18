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Home > India News > TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

Tata Consultancy Services said no POSH or ethics complaints were filed by employees who lodged FIRs in the Nashik case, even as internal and external investigations continue.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 18, 2026 08:19:08 IST

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TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday claimed that it has not received any complaints via its internal ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels regarding employees that have lodged FIRs in ongoing Nashik sexual harassment cases between 2022 and 2026. The statement by the company was made at the time when several investigations were still going on in the allegations. Managing Director and CEO K Krithivasan explained that an initial audit of internal systems and records at the Nashik facility revealed that there were no complaints of the kind of allegations being reported. He stressed that the findings so far are based on an initial assessment, with a more detailed review still underway.

TCS Case Nashik

To guarantee a comprehensive investigation, TCS has hired outside professional groups of Deloitte and law firm Trilegal to assist an internal investigation. TCS President and COO Aarthi Subramanias is spearheading the inquiry, under the supervision of a committee of directors that includes independent director Keki Mistry as its chairman. The committee has been mandated with the role of reviewing the findings and recommending action to be taken. The company emphasized that these steps are aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and an unbiased evaluation of the situation as it unfolds.

Nashik TCS Case: What Did Officials Say?

TCS, as well, responded to some of the allegations in the media, explaining that there was a process associate called Nida Khan, who was not an HR manager and did not have to recruit or lead employees. It also ignored the reports that its Nashik plant was closed, saying that it was operating normally. Reaffirming its dedication to the safety of its employees, the company stated that it has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct and that it was working closely with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to provide a fair and thorough investigation. The TCS Nashik case has raised many eyebrows, with various complaints that a group of employees targeted other employees, especially women aged between 18 and 25. To date, there are nine registered FIRs, one of which was a male employee who claimed he was harassed and attempted to convert to a different religion. Eight people have been arrested by police and it has been alleged that some of them abused their duties to harass other co-workers. Previously, N Chandrasekaran referred to the allegations as being most alarming and upsetting, adding that an in-depth internal investigation is going on to find out the truth and hold the guilty parties responsible.

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Also Read: TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

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TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

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TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

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TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy
TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy
TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy
TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

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