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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flags ‘corporate jihad’ angle in Nashik TCS row; orders probe as harassment claims, FIRs emerge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flags ‘corporate jihad’ angle in Nashik TCS row. Photos: X.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flags ‘corporate jihad’ angle in Nashik TCS row. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 16:58:54 IST

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader termed the recent incident at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik a “very serious matter,” stating that the government is investigating whether the incident constitutes “corporate jihad.” Speaking with ANI, Fadnavis confirmed that state authorities are launching a deep-dive investigation to uncover the origins of the controversy that has gripped the tech hub. Fadnavis emphasised that the state’s investigative agencies are looking beyond the surface of the incident. While he did not elaborate on the specific details of the “corporate jihad” allegation, he made it clear that the government is prepared to act decisively if evidence of a systemic conspiracy emerges.

CM said: “The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root,”.

Meanwhile, Advocate Baba Sayyad, representing Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case, stated that there were no allegations of religious conversion or harassment against his client. The lawyer told ANI that Nida Khan has been named in an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He also clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR Manager at TCS, but instead worked as a process associate.

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Advocate Baba Sayyad said, “The first complaint included sections dealing with offences of rape and hurting religious sentiments. Danish Sheikh has been made the main accused, and Nida Khan and Attar are co-accused. Police investigation revealed that other illegal activities and eight FIRs were filed.” “FIR doesn’t mention forceful religious conversion, only a complaint of hurting religious sentiments. Two accused are under police custody. Their custody will end tomorrow (Saturday),” he added.

TCS has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 ‘suspicious’ call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions, too. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

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Tags: Corporate jihadDevendra Fadnavishome-hero-pos-15Maharashtra CMTCS Nashik CaseTCS sexual harassment

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links
TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links
TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links
TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

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