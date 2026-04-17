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Home > India News > ‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

The TCS Nashik controversy intensifies as Nida Khan, accused in a major workplace harassment and religious coercion case, is suspended.

Nida Khan's suspension letter surfaces (IMAGE:X)
Nida Khan's suspension letter surfaces (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 17, 2026 15:00:36 IST

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‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

TCS NASHIK ROW: With there being an ongoing investigation into the misconduct and sexual harassment claims in the workplace at the Nashik BPO unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the focus has fallen on Nida Khan, a 26-year-old woman who is believed to be the mastermind behind the forced religious conversion and harassment of employees. The most important personality in a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe by the Nashik City Police with regard to the case that has shaken the IT industry and led to calls of more stringent protections against any kind of workplace harassment and discrimination is Khan.

Nida Khan’s suspension letter surfaces amid TCS NASHIK row

Nida Khan is one of the eight employees who have been accused of alleged rape, sexual harassment, religious coercion, and other kinds of harassment of their co-workers at TCS’s Nashik BPO. Every employee has lost their jobs, and the suspension letter of Khan came out shortly after she was mentioned in the case.

‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

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This is to notify you that the Company has been notified of a serious issue that has been reported against you, and as a result, you are being held in a judicial/police custody. In view of the gravity of the issue as conveyed and you are currently not in a position to perform your official functions, the Company has resolved to suspend you at once pending further communication and decision of the issue by the Management in the matter, the letter stated.

The company also notified Khan that her access to the TCS network was temporarily blocked and she was asked to turn any company property that she had had. Khan was also told to report to none of the company offices, neither to talk to any of the employees about the topic of the case, otherwise she will be subjected to disciplinary action.

Where is Nida Khan?

Although seven of the suspects were apprehended, the police alleged that Nida Khan is on the run. But her father Khan told her that she was not on the run and in her Mumbai home she is also pregnant with her first child.

A report by Hindustan Times also said that the family of Khan was also able to confirm that she is not employed with the human resources department of the BPO as is widely being reported by the television channels and on social media. She is a tele-caller and belongs to the sales team, the family told me.

Nida Khan has allegedly graduated with a degree in commerce and now pursues an MBA degree via correspondence on top of a job. She went to Mumbai in January this year to live with her husband, her uncle said, after she was married last year.

Is Nida Khan pregnant?

The suspected Nida Khan, who is accused of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently in Mumbai and is expecting her first child, according to her family.

Nida Khan has gone to a local court in Nashik seeking anticipatory bail, which can be framed as her medical condition being a major concern in her application. The government is supposed to confirm these allegations using official medical procedures with the special investigation team (SIT) still trying its best to keep her in custody. 

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

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‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

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‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

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‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row
‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row
‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row
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