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Home > India News > Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

Five people were injured in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, after an SUV allegedly driven by BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, rammed into a bike and pedestrians.

Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi (IMAGE: X)
Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 17, 2026 14:40:08 IST

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

Madhya Pradesh Crime: In Madhya Pradesh, Shivpuri, five individuals were injured after an SUV, supposedly being operated by the son of a BJP MLA, hit them on Thursday, police said. Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Pritam Lodhi, an MLA of Pichchore, was driving his Mahindra Thar around 7.30 pm in the Karera area. Police said that the vehicle had struck a motorbike at the back, injuring three friends, Sanjay, Ashish and Anshul Parihar, who were heading towards Dhanra village.

BJP MLA’s Son Dinesh Lodhi Accused After SUV Injures Five

The car also hit two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, walking ahead on the same side of the road, PTI reported.

Sanjay Parihar sustained serious injuries, while the others were injured in their heads, limbs and shoulders. People who went past the injured rushed them to a hospital nearby where they received treatment.

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Police declared that the SUV was inscribed with the words Vidhayak (MLA) and per the statements of the victims, the vehicle was driven by Dinesh Lodhi during the incident.

BJP MLA’s Son Booked for Rash Driving

A video of the consequences of the incident has now gone viral. In one of the videos posted by reporters, Lodhi is caught arguing with bystanders and accusing the victims of failing to clear the way.

“When I was using the siren and honking, why didn’t they move away? They were sitting on the bike and were swerving, he is heard saying in a clip. He is even caught on camera telling those who are around him not to record him.

An offence has been charged against him in the Section 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is still being investigated, Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chavai said.

Police must be fair and deliver justice to the victims, MLA Pritam Lodhi explained. Section 281 of the BNS, 2023, which substitutes the previous IPC provision, punishes Rash and negligent driving.

The section provides that driving a vehicle on a public road in a manner that threatens human life or is likely to result in an injury will attract imprisonment up to six months, a fine of up to 1000 rupees or both. The crime is cognisable, bailable and triable by a Magistrate.

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

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