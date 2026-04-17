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Home > India News > Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

Reports suggest Nida Khan, accused in the TCS Nashik conversion case, may seek anticipatory bail citing her pregnancy as a key ground.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 08:54:46 IST

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Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

In a new twist to the TCS conversion case, one of the main accused, Nida Khan, is also planning to apply anticipatory bail and her pregnancy is likely to be used as a point in her defense.  The lawyers representing Khan will probably invoke her medical state and seek to be released on humanitarian grounds, according to news. The action follows an increasing investigation in the case, which has already seen several accused being interrogated and legal actions taking shape.

Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail 

According to a News18 report, Sources said that the application is already in process and expected to be filed shortly. Information accessed indicates that her plea for anticipatory bail will cite pregnancy as a key ground among other reasons. The case is based on the claims of religious conversion in connection with some activities in question, which attracted the attention of the law enforcing agencies. One of the accused has been selected as Nida Khan, and the police have been investigating her involvement in the suspected operations. As the authorities keep on collecting evidence and following the digital and financial trail, the legal approach on the part of Khan suggests a transition to the protection under the immediate custody as the investigation proceeds.

TCS Nashik Row: Where Is Nida Khan Now?

According to sources, the plea of anticipatory bail will also raise the points in addition to her pregnancy but the points regarding her cooperation in the investigation and no direct participation in coercive acts. In the meantime, this case still remains a sensitive one, and the authorities keep a close eye on all the developments. According to the experts in law, the court ruling will rely on the quality of evidence provided by the prosecution and humanitarian reasons brought up on the defense, and the next hearing will be a critical point of the case development.

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Also Read: TCS Nashik Row: Is Nida Khan Connected To Delhi Blast Accused Shaheen Shahid? New Twist Emerges As JEM Linked Operative Comes Into Picture Amid Forced Conversions Claims

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Tags: Nida Khan PregnantNida Khan Pregnant TCS Nashik Conversion CaseNida khan TCSNida Khan TCS Nashik Conversion CaseTCS Nashik CaseTCS Nashik Conversion Case

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Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

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Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

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Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds
Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds
Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds
Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

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