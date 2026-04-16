TCS Nashik Row: Is Nida Khan Connected To Delhi Blast Accused Shaheen Shahid? New Twist Emerges As JEM Linked Operative Comes Into Picture Amid Forced Conversions Claims

TCS NASHIK ROW: Delhi Police Special Cell might fly to Nashik to probe the case of Nida Khan, an HR executive in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), about her suspected associations with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Dr Shaheen Shahid. She has been identified as being among the key accused and is allegedly absconding. Twelve female workers have made serious accusations of harassment and forcible religious conversion against Khan.

She is further claimed to have been in a long-term relationship with Shaheen Shahid, who is suspected in the Red Fort blast case. Following the registration of an FIR, Khan has been on the run and the Special Cell has reportedly been told about it by the Nashik Police.

According to a Special Cell official, certain female employees at the Nashik TCS filed grievous complaints of sexual harassment and coercion to become Muslims. The HR executive Khan has been the mastermind of this situation, and other team leaders in the company have been accused of being involved. The case has so far seen nine FIRs being registered with the Nashik police.

Is Nida Khan connected to Delhi blast accused Shaheen Shahid?

Nida Khan had contacts with radical networks associated with the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed as led by Shaheen. Investigating agencies are no longer considering this case a personal harassment, but a hybrid or white-collar terrorist conspiracy, in which corporate offices are exploited to disseminate radicalism and to recruit.

Nida Khan has been accused of targeting female employees in particular, coercing them and forcing them to conform to Islamic practices. They say that Khan forcibly made the victims pray and recite the Kalma. A police officer explained that TCS has been taken seriously by them, and all the named employees have been suspended by the company.

The company officials are collaborating with the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. In the meantime, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is analysing digital evidence, WhatsApp conversations, and other official documents to find out the whole scope of this network.

Who is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan is an HR Manager from a BPO unit of Nashik that is connected to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The individual has recently been arrested due to the investigations related to misconduct and harassment at work. The accused, Nida Khan, is in her early 30s. She was arrested on April 10, 2023, following news reports about her as an absconder. The HR Manager is currently under the scrutiny of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe conducted by Nashik City Police.

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