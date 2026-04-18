Delhi Chittaranjan Park Murder: Who Is Accused Neighbour Asad? Father-Son Brutally Stabbed to Death Over Money Dispute, Found in Pool of Blood in Tara Apartments

Delhi Chittaranjan Park Murder Case: A father and his son were stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area, with one person slightly injured over a money-related matter on Friday, said Delhi Police. The deceased have been identified as 62-year-old Rakesh Sood and 27-year-old Karan Sood. Rahul, who is Karan’s cousin, was also injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment. “The accused has been identified but remains at large,” said Delhi Police. Police are investigating the incident where a father and son were stabbed to death.







What Happened in the Delhi Chittaranjan Park Murder?

The incident took place at a flat in Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, near Chittaranjan Park. The accused, Asad, came home and got into an argument with the victims.

The argument soon turned into a brutal fight. He allegedly took out a knife and attacked Karan multiple times, killing him on the spot. When Rakesh tried to protect his son, Asad also stabbed him. After the attack, he ran away from the crime scene.

Did Police Arrested Accused Neighbour Asad After Killing Father and Son in Tara Apartments?

Police said they got a call about the incident around 9:30 pm and rushed to the spot. The father and son were found badly injured and lying in blood. Delhi Chittaranjan park murder victims were taken to Max Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“It’s been found that a father and son have been murdered; they were killed by being stabbed with a knife. It was their own neighbour who committed the murder. And there is another family member who is currently injured,” Municipal Councillor for Ward No. 171(Chittaranjan Park), Ashu Thakur told ANI, adding that “police are investigating the incident where a father and son were stabbed to death.”

Soon after, police launched a manhunt. They checked CCTV footage and tracked Asad’s escape route, and later arrested him.

Why Delhi Chittaranjan Park Murder Accused Neighbour Stabbed Father and Son in Tara Apartments?

Police said the accused came to the victim’s house with a plan and attacked Karan, Rakesh, and Rahul several times, targeting their neck and other body parts.

Early investigation suggests the attack was linked to a money dispute between the two sides. Karan who worked in his father’s property business, had reportedly argued with Asad earlier that day.

“I don’t have the full details yet. As soon as I get news, I will definitely update you,” Ashu Thakur further said.

An FIR has been filed, and the police are continuing their investigation.

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