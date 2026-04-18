MP Heist: 5 Masked Gunmen Storm Bank of Maharashtra, Fire Shots in Daylight, Loot 10 Kg Gold and Rs 20 Lakh Cash | Watch Shocking CCTV Viral Video

A shocking daylight robbery has surfaced from Singrauli, where five masked gunmen carried out a daring heist at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra. The incident which was caught on CCTV, has left people stunned due to its bold execution in broad daylight. The viral video showed how masked gunmen fired shots in daylight, which caused panic among the crowd.
What Happened in Singrauli Bank Robbery?
According to reports, five armed men entered the bank branch and created panic among staff and customers. The attackers allegedly assaulted bank employees and even fired shots to scare everyone present there. Within minutes they managed to take control of the situation and carry out the robbery.
Robbers Loot Gold and Cash Worth Lakhs in MP Heist
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the bank. The footage shows the masked men moving quickly, threatening staff, and executing the robbery with precision. The video has now gone viral on social media which raised serious concerns about security.
Police Launch Investigation
After the robbery, police teams rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Officials are examining the CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify and catch the accused.
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.