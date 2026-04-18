MP Heist: 5 Masked Gunmen Storm Bank of Maharashtra, Fire Shots in Daylight, Loot 10 Kg Gold and Rs 20 Lakh Cash | Watch Shocking CCTV Viral Video

A shocking daylight robbery has surfaced from Singrauli, where five masked gunmen carried out a daring heist at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra. The incident which was caught on CCTV, has left people stunned due to its bold execution in broad daylight. The viral video showed how masked gunmen fired shots in daylight, which caused panic among the crowd.

What Happened in Singrauli Bank Robbery?

According to reports, five armed men entered the bank branch and created panic among staff and customers. The attackers allegedly assaulted bank employees and even fired shots to scare everyone present there. Within minutes they managed to take control of the situation and carry out the robbery.

Robbers Loot Gold and Cash Worth Lakhs in MP Heist

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the bank. The footage shows the masked men moving quickly, threatening staff, and executing the robbery with precision. The video has now gone viral on social media which raised serious concerns about security.

Police Launch Investigation

After the robbery, police teams rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Officials are examining the CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify and catch the accused.

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